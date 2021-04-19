15:01 | 30.12.2021

Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a Member of the Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program

As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) today joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals. By joining the Program, Benchmark is expanding the scope of its principal mission of helping companies administer data-driven decarbonization and climate risk mitigation programs by working with SBTN to ensure the world’s freshwaters, oceans, land and biodiversity are protected and restored. Benchmark will help SBTN develop science-based targets for corporate action on climate and nature, and is committed to helping road-test the methods, tools, and guidance for implementing these targets to ensure they are implementable and user-friendly. “We believe climate-related financial disclosures, and the data that enable them, are critical for adapting to and helping reverse the climate crisis,” said Benchmark CEO and Founder, R. Mukund. “With investment-grade ESG data, companies can improve their bottom lines, gird themselves against climate impacts, and build a culture of sustainability. By joining the Corporate Engagement Program of the SBTN, we are helping our subscribers bring their organizations in line with Paris Agreement objectives. Our Sustainability and ESG disclosure solutions will support companies setting science-based targets by helping them generate, analyze, verify and report the investment-grade data needed for effective sustainability management and decision-useful ESG disclosures.” The SBTN is a collaboration of leading global non-profits and mission-driven organizations working together to equip companies as well as cities with the guidance to set science-based targets for all of Earth’s systems. The SBTN builds upon the momentum of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets rooted in climate science. The ultimate goal of the SBTN is for the world’s major companies and cities to have adopted science-based targets and taken action for climate, which companies will continue to do through the SBTi, alongside water, land, ocean, and biodiversity by 2025. “Combating climate change is a generational effort,” continued Mukund. “And the Benchmark team is proud to be aiding in the fight. Adopting the SBTi methodology and contributing to the development of science-based targets for nature through our SBTN membership are in line with a commitment we have had since our inception and will have for decades to come.”

About Benchmark ESG™

Benchmark ESG™ enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) digital solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades and through Year 2020 under the Gensuite® brand, we’ve helped companies to manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join over 1,500,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG™ with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship and responsible sourcing.

About the Science Based Targets Network

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi): Defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science. Provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies who set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science. Brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets. The SBTi is the lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign – an urgent call to action from a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders, mobilizing companies to set net-zero science-based targets in line with a 1.5°C future. The change has already begun and action is gaining pace. Nearly one thousand companies worldwide are leading the transition to a net-zero economy by setting emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the SBTi.

