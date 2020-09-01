7:21 | 01.09.2020

BerGenBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERGEN, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BerGenBio ASA , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that a member of the senior management team will be presenting at the following virtual conferences: Solebury Trout Zoomside Chat, 1(st) September 1pm EDT (19:00 CEST)Live 1-2-1 interview with USA analyst Soumit Roy from Jones Trading.Registration for attendees. LSX Nordic Congress, 1-4 SeptemberPresentation available during the conferenceRegistration for attendees. Pareto Securities 11(th) Healthcare Conference, 2-3 SeptemberPresentation on Thursday 3 September, 11:30am CESTRegistration for attendees.Wainwright's 22(nd) Annual Global Investment Conference, 14-16 SeptemberPresentation on Wednesday 16 September, 10:30am EST.Registration for attendees. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2904778-1&h=758513482&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meetmax.com%2Fsched%2Fevent_61861%2Finvestor_reg_new.html%3Fattendee_role_id%3DINVESTOR&a=Registration+for+attendees.] All presentations will be made available on the Company website in the Presentations section on the day of the respective events:www.bergenbio.com/investors/presentations/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2904778-1&h=2411051744&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergenbio.com%2Finvestors%2Fpresentations%2F&a=www.bergenbio.com%2Finvestors%2Fpresentations%2F]About AXLAXL kinase is a cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms underlying life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL suppresses the body’s immune response to tumours and drives cancer treatment failure across many indications. AXL expression defines a very poor prognosis subgroup in most cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential high value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities. Research has also shown that AXL mediates other aggressive diseases.About BemcentinibBemcentinib (formerly known as BGB324), is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent. Bemcentinib targets and binds to the intracellular catalytic kinase domain of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase and inhibits its activity. Increase in AXL function has been linked to key mechanisms of drug resistance and immune escape by tumour cells, leading to aggressive metastatic cancers. About BerGenBio ASABerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company’s proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer, leukaemia and COVID-19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostic tests to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials supporting a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy. BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange . For more information, visit www.bergenbio.comContactsRichard Godfrey CEO, BerGenBio ASA +47-917-86-304Rune SkeieCFO, BerGenBio ASA rune.skeie@bergenbio.com +47-917-86-513International Media RelationsMary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs Consilium Strategic Communications bergenbio@consilium-comms.com +44-20-3709-5700Media Relations in NorwayJan Petter Stiff, Crux Advisers stiff@crux.no +47-995-13-891Forward looking statementsThis announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

