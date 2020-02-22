|
14:00 | 22.02.2020
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A; BRK.B) –
Berkshire’s operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and 2018 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 2019 Annual Report, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and 2018 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders
$
29,159
$
(25,392
)
$
81,417
$
4,021
Net earnings (loss) includes:
Investment and derivative gains (losses) –
Investments (1)
$
24,527
$
(27,613
)
$
56,272
$
(17,500
)
Derivatives
212
(476
)
1,173
(237
)
Impairment of intangible assets (2)
–
(3,023
)
–
(3,023
)
Operating earnings
4,420
5,720
23,972
24,781
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders
$
29,159
$
(25,392
)
$
81,417
$
4,021
$
17,909
$
(15,467
)
$
49,828
$
2,446
Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share
$
11.94
$
(10.31
)
$
33.22
$
1.63
Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding
1,628,138
1,641,648
1,633,946
1,643,795
Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding
2,442,207,505
2,462,471,575
2,450,919,020
2,465,692,368
Insurance-underwriting
$
(857
)
$
(225
)
$
325
$
1,566
Insurance-investment income
1,443
1,161
5,530
4,554
Railroad, utilities and energy
1,874
1,736
8,321
7,840
Other businesses
2,230
2,339
9,372
9,364
Other
(270
)
709
424
1,457
Operating earnings
$
4,420
$
5,720
$
23,972
$
24,781
At December 31, 2019, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $129 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $6 billion since yearend 2018.
Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire’s financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment and derivative gains/losses.
Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire’s operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are now required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains/losses for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.
