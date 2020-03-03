0:54 | 04.03.2020



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release



There have been recent stories in the Brazilian press that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a shareholder of IRB Brasil Re (“IRB”). Those stories are incorrect. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is not currently a shareholder of IRB, it has never been a shareholder of IRB and it has no intention of becoming a shareholder of IRB.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

