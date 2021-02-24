12:45 | 24.02.2021



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release



Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 2020 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. eastern time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The Annual Report will include Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire’s financial position and results of operations. Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release.

