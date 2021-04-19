|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 20.10.2021
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A; BRK.B) –
Susan A. Buffett and Christopher C. Davis have each been elected to the Board of Directors of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Ms. Buffett is the Chairman of the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and the Chairman of the Sherwood Foundation, each of which is a private, grant-making foundation based in Omaha, NE. Mr. Davis is Chairman of Davis Select Advisors, an investment management firm that oversees over $25 billion in assets.
