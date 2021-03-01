0:00 | 02.03.2021

Beroni Group Limited (NSX:BTG) Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Beroni Group (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Nicholas Ong as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021. Mr Ong will also chair the Audit Committee of the Company. Nicholas brings 16 years’ experience in listing rules compliance and corporate governance. Nicholas is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and Fellow of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He holds a bachelor degree in Banking and Finance from Murdoch University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia. He worked as company secretary and director to various listed companies. About Beroni Group Limited: Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com. Contact:

