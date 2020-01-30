22:00 | 30.01.2020

Berry Global and Georgia-Pacific Team Up to Facilitate the Collection and Repurpose of Post-Consumer Materials

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its formal agreement with Georgia-Pacific Recycling to collaborate in creating a closed loop system to recover, segregate, and reprocess post-consumer resin (PCR). The two companies share a long working history, and will now harness their expertise in their respective disciplines to increase domestic recovery of plastics in support of the transition toward a more circular economy. Through this agreement, the companies will partner across the multiple steps of the material supply chain to create a stream of PCR, which is not only reliable, but also of suitably high quality to supplement or displace virgin resin in specific applications. Georgia-Pacific Recycling will use its national network of recycled material suppliers and logistics providers to procure and transport the post-consumer plastic material to be recycled. Berry will reprocess the plastic material to incorporate into its broad portfolio of polyethylene film and polypropylene products. “As the demand for PCR continues to increase, it is critical we find ways to supplement the market of recycled content through multiple methods, be it mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, or other methods and processes,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry Global. “We are excited to recover these PE films that we ourselves manufacture and give them a second life, providing not only a recycling solution for our customers, but also a stream of recycled content for them.” “With nearly 50 years of experience in the recycling industry, our business continues to grow and evolve as the market now rapidly changes,” said Marc Forman, President – Georgia-Pacific Recycling. “This partnership with Berry exemplifies our ability to provide nationwide recycling solutions for plastic, paper, and metals. Partnering with suppliers and producers helps us collaboratively meet the growing demands of consumers and society for increased use of recycled material.” The companies plan to begin material collection in the first quarter of 2020, and will begin reprocessing in the second quarter.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly lightweighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019 from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at berryglobal.com.

About Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific Recycling is a global marketer of recyclable materials. The business is headquartered in Jericho, New York, and sells approximately five million tons of paper, plastic, and metals annually. As a part of Georgia-Pacific, the recycling arm is the exclusive supplier of wastepaper to Georgia-Pacific tissue and containerboard mills.

