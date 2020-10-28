0:00 | 29.10.2020



Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Broker Briefing Wagering Webinar



BetMakers Technology Group Holdings Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to advise investors and shareholders that Managing Director, Todd Buckingham, will be presenting as part of the Broker Briefing Wagering Webinar on Friday 30 October 2020. The event, which will feature four key speakers, will commence at 10.30am (AEDT).

The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Jane Morgan at jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

