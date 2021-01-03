0:00 | 04.01.2021



Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Completes $50million Placement



Further to the ASX announcement dated 2 December 2020, the Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the issue and allotment of 83,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) to raise A$50 million (before costs) at A$0.60 per Placement Share from sophisticated and institutional investors (“Placement”).

The Placement Shares have been issued without a disclosure document in accordance with section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) and were issued under the Company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and 7.1.

The shares issued under the Placement were issued as follows:

– 23,283,150 shares were issued under the Company’s 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1; and

– 60,050,184 shares were issued under the Company’s additional 10% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Funds received from the Placement, in conjunction with existing cash, will be used to fund the Company’s acquisitions of the Racing and Digital assets of leading international online sports betting company Sportech PLC (refer to the Company’s ASX announcement dated 2 December 2020 for further details).

Separately, the Company is currently in negotiations of commercial terms with several operators. While the Company is currently unable to determine the materiality of such negotiations, the Company will notify the market of such transactions in due course in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

