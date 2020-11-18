ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 19.11.2020
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) NJ Racing Commission Approves Fixed Odds Pilot Program

BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to advise that the New Jersey Racing Commission has approved a pilot program to conduct Fixed Odds wagers to be accepted in New Jersey on Grade 1 stakes races.

Highlights

– Pilot program to conduct Fixed Odds wagers in New Jersey on Grade 1 Stakes Races

– New Jersey Racing Commission approval separate to current legislative process

At a public session on 18 November, the New Jersey Racing Commission approved the Fixed Odds pilot program with a commencement date of 1 January 2021. This Approval is separate to the current legislative process which is currently underway in the U.S (ASX announcement on 2 November 2020).

BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham commented: “We welcome the positive news that the New Jersey Racing Commission has supported the introduction of a pilot program on Fixed Odds for horse racing while we work through the legislative process for a more comprehensive offering.”

About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

Contact:
Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

Source:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:38 Uhr | 18.11.2020
Großbritannien kündigt höchste ...

23:30 Uhr | 18.11.2020
Nvidia mit Umsatzsprung dank ...

23:07 Uhr | 18.11.2020
Baumaschinenhersteller Wacker ...

22:53 Uhr | 18.11.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:34 Uhr | 18.11.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer