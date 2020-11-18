|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19.11.2020
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) NJ Racing Commission Approves Fixed Odds Pilot Program
BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to advise that the New Jersey Racing Commission has approved a pilot program to conduct Fixed Odds wagers to be accepted in New Jersey on Grade 1 stakes races.
Highlights
– Pilot program to conduct Fixed Odds wagers in New Jersey on Grade 1 Stakes Races
– New Jersey Racing Commission approval separate to current legislative process
At a public session on 18 November, the New Jersey Racing Commission approved the Fixed Odds pilot program with a commencement date of 1 January 2021. This Approval is separate to the current legislative process which is currently underway in the U.S (ASX announcement on 2 November 2020).
BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham commented: “We welcome the positive news that the New Jersey Racing Commission has supported the introduction of a pilot program on Fixed Odds for horse racing while we work through the legislative process for a more comprehensive offering.”
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
Contact:
Jane Morgan
Source:
Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.
