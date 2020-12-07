|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 08.12.2020
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Sportech Acquisition Update
The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) notes the proposed acquisition (“Acquisition”) of the tote and digital business (“Tote and Digital Business”) from Sportech PLC (“Sportech”) which was announced to ASX on 1 December 2020.
BetMakers confirms that Sportech has announced that the meeting of Sportech shareholders to approve the Acquisition will be held on 24 December 2020 (“Meeting”).
A circular with respect to the Meeting will now be sent to Sportech shareholders. The circular contains a recommendation from the Sportech Board that Sportech shareholders approve the sale of the Tote and Digital Business to BetMakers.
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
Contact:
Jane Morgan
Source:
Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer