Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Sportech Acquisition Update



The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) notes the proposed acquisition (“Acquisition”) of the tote and digital business (“Tote and Digital Business”) from Sportech PLC (“Sportech”) which was announced to ASX on 1 December 2020.

BetMakers confirms that Sportech has announced that the meeting of Sportech shareholders to approve the Acquisition will be held on 24 December 2020 (“Meeting”).

A circular with respect to the Meeting will now be sent to Sportech shareholders. The circular contains a recommendation from the Sportech Board that Sportech shareholders approve the sale of the Tote and Digital Business to BetMakers.

About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

