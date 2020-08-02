|
0:00 | 03.08.2020
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Virtual Presentation
The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce it will present at the NWR Small Cap Conference to be held on today, Monday 3 August 2020. The Company invites shareholders and investors to view a live streamed video presentation with CEO, Todd Buckingham at 3.00pm AEST.
Event: NWR Communications Small Cap Conference
Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to: simon@nwrcommunications.com.au
Investors can register online to view the presentation here:
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
Contact:
Jane Morgan
Source:
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.
