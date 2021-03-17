11:00 | 17.03.2021

Better Place Forests Announces Online Tours Now Available for Its Conservation Memorial Forest in the Berkshires

Today, Better Place Forests, the company that built America’s first conservation memorial forests, announced it is officially starting online tours of its newest property in Berkshire County. The company’s second forest in the Northeast region of the country and sixth overall, Better Place Forests Berkshires boasts 200-acres of forestland in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, and is located 30 minutes east of Williamstown, just off of Route-2, the Mohawk Trail, and after the iconic hairpin curve. Better Place Forests Berkshires is an easy day trip from New York City and Boston. The forest features views extending from the nearby Berkshires all the way to the Green Mountains in Vermont, and helps protect an important wildlife corridor which runs from the Deerfield River to the heart of the Mohawk State Forest.

Better Place Forests’ conservation memorial forests are a natural alternative to cemeteries for people who choose cremation – where their final resting place is a private tree in a protected forest. Ashes are mixed with soil and placed beneath the tree, continuing the life cycle of the forest. A custom memorial marker, reminiscent of those used by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to mark important locations, is placed at the base of the tree. Families, friends, and loved ones may come visit for generations to come.

Conservation Memorial Forest Captures New England Charm

Earlier this year, Better Place Forests announced it was coming to Berkshire County – a location chosen for its accessibility to nearby major metropolitan areas, its thriving art, music and outdoors community, and its tremendous conservation value and biodiversity. As a part of the company’s goal to protect iconic forests and open spaces, Better Place Forests will ensure that the land is well-maintained, will thrive ecologically, and is protected from development. Since the initial announcement, over 5,800 people have expressed interest and signed up to receive updates on the forest. Today the company announces it is officially opening for online forest tours, where those interested may choose their memorial tree.

Better Place Forests Berkshires has received widespread community support, with unanimous approval from the town’s Selectboard and enthusiasm from local neighbors. Among the most appreciated early supporters are former property owners, Dwight and Renate Brown, longtime Berkshire residents who raised their family on the property. Both Dwight and Renate are the first customers who have reserved memorial trees not only for themselves, but also for their daughters. Dwight tells CBS Boston: “It’s a comforting feeling. You know this is where your remains will be – so connected to nature. It’s beautiful, and it’s very peaceful.” He says: “It was difficult to leave this property and we were concerned about it being bought by a developer. When we first heard that Better Place Forests was interested in purchasing it, we were taken aback with happiness. We feel so grateful to know that Better Place Forests will continue to protect and care for the land, support the community, and help others foster an appreciation of nature. I have spent many days walking in the forest. When you listen to the birds, the wind, the rustling of leaves, and snow falling… it’s a monumental, picturesque experience.” He is quoted in The Berkshire Eagle saying: “You get a feeling that you’re a part of something bigger, which is a reason why I think this will resonate for many people.”

Forest Sections and Pricing

Better Place Forests is now offering online tours of its Berkshires property to show potential customers the variety of trees they may choose from including: red maple, sugar maple, black birch, and eastern hemlock. Better Place Forests is offering memorial trees in three distinct sections to start:

Maple Meadowview: This section borders the edge of Aviator Meadow, an expansive meadow that is ideal for family picnics, where visitors are surrounded by the largest, rarest sugar maples.

Blueberry Ridge: Considered the highpoint of the forest, this section is noted for its views of the meadow below and its flora, including mountain laurel blooms and seasonal wild blueberries.

Wintergreen Wilds: Recognizable for its diversity of tree species and its songbird soundtrack, this section is down a wooded path, where visitors can hike along the hemlocks and black birch. Sandy Gibson, Co-founder and CEO of Better Place Forests, tells CBS Boston: “What we wanted to create was a beautiful place to visit, [and] most importantly, a beautiful memory. So when you think of people that you love, you think of this place that’s beautiful and full of life.” He continues: “What I find unique about the Northern Berkshires region is not only its rich history of art and culture, but also the magnificent open spaces that local community members and visitors alike have come to enjoy. That’s why we want to give families and their loved ones the gift of helping to protect the land as part of their lasting legacy.” The base price for a memorial tree starts at $4,900, a much more affordable option than the cost of a traditional burial which can easily add up to $15,000 or more*. For each tree reserved, Better Place Forests plants 25-400 Impact Trees to help reforest America through its partnership with One Tree Planted.

Better Place Forests Berkshires will be open for in-person tours in June 2021 with memorial ceremonies beginning in Summer 2022. The company has already established a total of six memorial forests across the country including Better Place Forests Berkshires. The other locations are in Santa Cruz, California, Point Arena, California, Flagstaff, Arizona, St. Croix Valley, Minnesota, and Litchfield Hills, Connecticut. They also recently announced a seventh location coming soon to Illinois – Better Place Forests Rock River. For more information on Better Place Forests Berkshires or to book an online tour, please click here.

Additional quotes of support from the community:Tom Brule, neighbor and community member: “In Drury, many in our community value independence and solitude. I think Better Place Forests’ approach to end-of-life will resonate with the nature of our community, as we enjoy the calm and peace that our forests bring. I’m encouraged to see their commitment to conservation by bringing a unique way to conserve our land.”Kate Buttolph, Land Conservation Specialist at Massachusetts Audubon, comments: “We are excited about Better Place Forests’ new project in the Berkshires. The property has significant conservation value and will be protecting a critical natural landscape that provides habitat and corridors for wildlife movement in the region.”*According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the median cost of a funeral with viewing, vault and burial in 2019 was $9,135 per person. A headstone and plot can range from $1,700-$10,000, depending on location, according to Choice Mutual.About Better Place Forests

At Better Place Forests, our mission is to inspire everyone to leave a meaningful legacy for the planet and the people they love. We are the end-of-life company that built America’s first conservation memorial forests –– beautiful, sustainable alternatives to cemeteries for people who choose cremation. We offer you an end-of-life experience that is uplifting, empowering and personal by enabling you to return your ashes to the earth, underneath a protected memorial tree. By creating beautiful memorial spaces that resonate with you and your loved ones, we establish, maintain and protect forestland for generations to come. Awarded as one of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and “Most Innovative Companies” of 2020, Better Place Forests helps you write a better ending to your story and establish a lasting legacy while conserving some of the most iconic natural land in North America. For more information, visit www.betterplaceforests.com.

