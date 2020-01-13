|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 13.01.2020
BHP South Flank Project in Australia Commences Ore Handling Plant Construction
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved a significant milestone on BHP’s US$3.6 billion South Flank iron ore project, erecting the first 1,500 tons of modules in the ore handling plant. This construction milestone is in the critical sequence to first ore and comes following achievement of 50 percent project completion, announced by BHP in October 2019. Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services on South Flank, which is located in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia.
South Flank engineering and procurement work is being performed from BHP’s office in Perth, with Fluor working together with BHP as an integrated project team.
“We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish with BHP on this project including our commitment to achieve diversity through the hiring of indigenous and local team members,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining and Metals business. “The pioneering integrated team approach on this project is truly a collaborative effort. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship with BHP on this project and beyond.”
“The project team has worked extremely hard to get the project to this position,” said Richard Gerspacher, project director. “Based on the project routines and culture we’ve created, I am confident that the project will continue to proceed in a positive manner as we work towards first ore.”
Fluor previously performed the feasibility study for the project before it was awarded the follow-on construction and project management scope. Over the life of the project, it is expected that more than 9,000 people will be engaged in the South Flank work force. Construction began in July 2018, and first production of iron ore is anticipated in 2021.
