Big Health Offers Election Volunteers No Cost Access to Digital Therapeutics for Poor Sleep and Worry and Anxiety

Big Health, a digital therapeutics company dedicated to helping millions back to good mental health, today announced that it is offering election volunteers and officials in the U.S. no cost access to its products — Sleepio™ for helping individuals address poor sleep, and Daylight™ for helping individuals address worry and anxiety — through the end of the year.

Election volunteers and officials can contact Big Health at electionaccess@bighealth.com to request information about obtaining no cost access. The company is reaching out to election organizations in select swing states where stress is particularly high to reach those in need and will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, October 27 at 3 pm eastern that will offer practical strategies for coping with stress and anxiety without falling into despair. Based on anxiety data collected by Big Health, with the return to school in September and ahead of the Presidential election, anxiety levels of incoming Daylight users have returned to and surpassed levels at the beginning of the pandemic in March and April — after declining in early summer when many thought they’d be returning to work and a sense of normalcy. In addition, Sleepio data shows users experiencing more awake time during the night at the onset of the pandemic in March and April, an improvement over the summer, followed by a return to more restless sleep this fall. “The one, two punch of the pandemic and this extremely contentious election year has telehealth providers overwhelmed with demand for mental health support,” said Peter Hames, CEO, Big Health. “The gap between the need for and provision of evidence-based mental health support has never been greater. Digital therapeutics can fill that gap without the need for people to leave their homes or engage in human contact.” Earlier this year, Big Health launched the no-cost Community Access Initiative: making their evidence-based digital therapeutics available at no cost to employers, allowing them to rapidly offer essential mental health benefits to employees. 6.5 million employees world wide gained access to Sleepio & Daylight through this program, including 20 US healthcare systems representing over 400k frontline workers. In the UK, Big Health worked quickly to provide no-cost access to all 1.2m NHS employees, many of whom were valiantly serving on the frontlines of this crisis.

About Big Health

Big Health’s purpose is to help millions back to good mental health, with digital therapeutics — fully automated and highly personalized behavioral programs for mental health. Big Health’s products are Sleepio™ for helping individuals address poor sleep; and Daylight™ for helping individuals address worry and anxiety. Designed by leading clinical experts, Big Health’s solutions feature evidence-based cognitive and behavioral techniques and are backed by more than 40 peer-reviewed research studies including 13 randomized controlled trials. With offices in London and San Francisco, Big Health’s products are used by large multinational employers and major health plans to help improve sleep and mental health, covering millions of employee lives.

