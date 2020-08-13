|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:10 | 13.08.2020
Bimbosan and ProAmpac Announce ProActive Renewable Bio-Based Packaging for Baby Nutrition
Today ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, announced that it is producing its first ProActive Renewable products for the baby food market with Bimbosan®’s newest premium baby formula, cereal supplements & cereal paps.
“As the trend toward more organic options for baby foods and formula continues to grow, so does the demand for sustainable packaging alternatives. The ability to create a bag containing renewable material that is designed to meet the unique requirements for organic baby formula without sacrificing barrier properties or graphics is what makes ProActive Renewable a remarkable innovation,” says, Adrian Haeberli General Manager for ProAmpac’s Global Flexibles Division.
Bimbosan’s premium baby formula, cereal supplements & cereal paps utilizes ProAmpac’s ProActive Renewable solution, containing a bio-based resin that comes from non-fossil fuel sources. The flat-bottom form fill sealed bag contains more than 65% bio-resin in the sealant layer and results in the total package being comprised of over 40% bio-based material. The cultivation of bio-resins utilizes carbon dioxide and released oxygen to give bioplastic a negative carbon footprint.
“By reformulating and optimizing the polyethylene sealant layer, we were able to reduce the weight of the final packaging by 10%,” states Manuel Jaggi, Product Development and Innovation Manager for ProAmpac. “Adding to the sustainable design of the package, it is foil-free while still offering excellent barrier to protect from light, moisture, oxygen and mineral oils that would alter or even rot the sensitive powder inside,” continued Jaggi.
“Bimbosan has always had the claim to produce special and sustainable products for babies. This is expressed in various aspects of the company philosophy. For example, no palm oil is used in production, local suppliers are considered, and a large number of the products are produced in organic quality. The fact that ProAmpac’s primary packaging can now also be produced in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way supports our efforts to leave an intact environment for our children,” stated Daniel Bärlocher, General Manager from Bimbosan.
To learn more about ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability offerings contact Nathan Klettlinger (Nathan.Klettlinger@Proampac.com) or go to ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer