20:26 | 12.02.2020
Binational Softwood Lumber Council Statement on Introduction of Trillion Trees Act
For Attribution to Cees de Jager, President and CEO of the Binational Softwood Lumber Council:
“Reducing carbon emissions will require innovation and change from all sides. Wood construction offers just one way to limit the carbon footprint of buildings. Wood stores carbon and has the lowest embodied energy of all major building materials, because it requires less energy from harvest to manufacturing, installation and disposal or recycling. Wood helps communities reach net zero targets faster.
Strong markets for wood products encourage forest owners to keep their lands as forests and invest in practices to keep trees healthy. In fact, each year, the U.S. forest products industry plants nearly 700 million trees. Modern forestry standards ensure a continuous cycle of growing, harvesting and replanting. Harvesting and replanting increases forests’ carbon sink potential as the rate of sequestration is greater during early growth.
We look forward to working with Congressman Westerman and the U.S. Congress on this important issue.”
