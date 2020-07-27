|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:50 | 28.07.2020
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Offer to Exchange Its Outstanding Warrants
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“BIOX” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, today announced that it intends to commence an offer to exchange any and all of its 24,200,000 outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”), each to purchase one of BIOX’s ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), for either 0.12 Ordinary Shares or $0.45 in cash per Warrant, without interest (the “Offer”).
The Offer is being made to all holders of Warrants and a holder may tender as few or as many Warrants as the holder elects. The purpose of the Offer is to reduce the number of Warrants outstanding, and shortly thereafter eliminate BIOX’s Warrants altogether, in order to provide greater clarity to investors and potential investors regarding the number of Ordinary Shares that are, and that may become, outstanding.
The Offer is not conditioned on the receipt of financing. The Offer is subject to the condition that at least 12,100,001 of the outstanding Warrants are tendered in the Offer, such that BIOX will hold no less than a majority of all of the outstanding Warrants upon completion of the Offer. As of July 27, 2020, BIOX has 24,200,000 outstanding Warrants to purchase its Ordinary Shares. The number of Warrants that BIOX is offering to exchange represents all of its outstanding Warrants. BIOX’s public Warrants are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIOX-WS” while the Ordinary Shares are listed under the symbol “BIOX.”
Pursuant to a Tender and Lock-Up Agreement, dated as of July 27, 2020, between BIOX and Bioceres LLC, the controlling shareholder of BIOX, Bioceres LLC has agreed to tender the 7,500,000 Warrants it owns, comprising approximately 30.99% of BIOX’s outstanding Warrants, in the Offer. In addition, pursuant to a Tender Agreement, dated as of July 27, 2020, among BIOX, Union Acquisition Associates, LLC and Union Group International Holdings Limited (each being affiliates of BIOX’s predecessor), Union Acquisition Associates, LLC and Union Group International Holdings Limited have agreed to tender the 4,190,000 Warrants that they collectively own, constituting approximately 17.3% of the outstanding Warrants, in the Offer.
The Offer was approved unanimously by the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition, the Company has obtained a fairness opinion regarding the Offer from Oberon Securities, LLC.
On July 24, 2020, the last reported sales prices of the Ordinary Shares and the public Warrants were $5.625 and $0.14, respectively. The market prices of BIOX’s Warrants and Ordinary Shares will fluctuate between the date the Offer is commenced, the expiration date and the settlement date of the Offer. Accordingly, the value of the exchange consideration received upon settlement of the Offer could be more or less than the price at which the Warrants could be sold at such time. BIOX does not intend to re-adjust the ratio of exchange shares for Warrants based on any fluctuation in the price of its Ordinary Shares. Warrant holders should obtain current market quotations for BIOX’s Ordinary Shares and Warrants before deciding whether to tender their Warrants pursuant to the Offer.
The Offer is being made pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) contained in Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act. BIOX has not filed and will not file a registration statement under the Securities Act or any other federal or state securities laws with respect to the Offer.
Innisfree M&A Incorporated will act as the information agent for the Offer and the depositary for the Offer is Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. The offer to exchange, letter of election and transmittal, and related documents will be distributed to Warrant holders. For questions and information, please call the information agent toll free at (877) 456-3402 (banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 750-5833).
Additional Information and Where to Find It
