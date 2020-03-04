20:00 | 04.03.2020

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Upcoming Participation at the Roth Conference

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, today announced management’s participation at the upcoming 32nd Annual Roth Conference taking place March 15-17, 2020 in Laguna Nigel, California. Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting to conference attendees on March 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will also be available for meetings with investors during the day. Mr. Trucco’s presentation is being webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section at: https://investors.biocerescrops.com/. A copy of the Company’s latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will also be available on the Company’s website at: https://investors.biocerescrops.com/ on the day that Mr. Trucco is presenting.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005675/en/