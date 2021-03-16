|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:31 | 11.03.2021
Bioceres Crop Solutions to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2021:
For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bioceres Crop Solutions management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
