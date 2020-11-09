|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
9:00 | 09.11.2020
Biomass Power Generation Market Size Worth 39.21 GW by 2024 | CAGR: Over 5%: | Technavio
The global biomass power generation market size is expected to grow by 39.21 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
With the rising GHG levels in the atmosphere, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to mitigate GHG emissions. As a result, they have started replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources, including biomass, geothermal, and solar power. The increasing energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies granted for power generation using sustainable sources are promoting the use of renewable energy sources. The shift from conventional fuels to renewables to reduce the emission of hazardous gases that affect the environment is also driving the need for a cleaner energy supply. This will subsequently drive biomass power generation market growth over the forecast period.
Ameresco Inc.
Andritz AG
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
E.ON SE
General Electric Co.
John Wood Group Plc
Thermax Ltd.
Valmet Oyj
Vattenfall AB
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist in biomass power generation market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biomass power generation market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market, vendors
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Feedstock
Solid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Biogas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Municipal solid waste – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Liquid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW)
Market opportunity by Feedstock
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Acciona SA
Ameresco Inc.
Andritz AG
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
E.ON SE
General Electric Co.
John Wood Group Plc
Thermax Ltd.
Valmet Oyj
Vattenfall AB
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer