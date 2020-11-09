9:00 | 09.11.2020

Biomass Power Generation Market Size Worth 39.21 GW by 2024 | CAGR: Over 5%: | Technavio

The global biomass power generation market size is expected to grow by 39.21 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

The growing need for cleaner energy is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increased project and feedstock costs will hamper market growth. With the rising GHG levels in the atmosphere, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to mitigate GHG emissions. As a result, they have started replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources, including biomass, geothermal, and solar power. The increasing energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies granted for power generation using sustainable sources are promoting the use of renewable energy sources. The shift from conventional fuels to renewables to reduce the emission of hazardous gases that affect the environment is also driving the need for a cleaner energy supply. This will subsequently drive biomass power generation market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing use of renewable sources of energy and the demand from power production companies are driving the need for solid biomass. They are also highly preferred by power generation plants to cater to the demand for clean and efficient coal-fired power generation. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the municipal solid waste segment.

Global Biomass Power Generation Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest biomass power generation market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The abundant supply of diverse forms of wastes such as agro-industrial wastes, woody biomass, agricultural residues, municipal solid wastes, and animal wastes will significantly drive biomass power generation market growth in this region over the forecast period. 50% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for biomass power generation in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Acciona SA Ameresco Inc. Andritz AG Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. E.ON SE General Electric Co. John Wood Group Plc Thermax Ltd. Valmet Oyj Vattenfall AB

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformBiomass Power Generation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist in biomass power generation market growth during the next five years Estimation of the biomass power generation market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the biomass power generation market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biomass power generation market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Feedstock

Market segments Comparison by Feedstock Solid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Biogas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Municipal solid waste – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Liquid biomass – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (GW) Market opportunity by Feedstock

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Acciona SA Ameresco Inc. Andritz AG Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. E.ON SE General Electric Co. John Wood Group Plc Thermax Ltd. Valmet Oyj Vattenfall AB

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

