13:00 | 22.12.2020

Bitfarms Announces the Deployment of 1,000 Whatsminer Rigs and the Acquisition of 3,000 Additional Miners, in line with Increasing Bitcoin Demand; Grant of Stock Options

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF), one of the largest and most cost-effective public bitcoin mining operations in the world, recently deployed 1,000 new Whatsminer M31S mining rigs, and placed an order for an additional 3,000 Whatsminer M31S+ miners scheduled for delivery in late February 2021, to significantly boost computing power and drive the rapid growth of the global decentralized financial economy. The 1,000 new M31S miners were deployed last week at one of Bitfarms’ high-power data centres, adding 74 petahash (“PH”) of computing power, thus increasing Bitfarms’ total operating hashrate to over 965 PH. The addition of 3,000 new WhatsMiner M31S+ miners, when deployed, will increase Bitfarms’ output to over 1.2 exahash (“EH”), a significant step towards Bitfarms’ previously announced corporate target of 3 EH. Demand for Bitcoin has never been higher, with the price recently topping US$24,000. By providing the computing power needed to produce new Bitcoin, miners such as Bitfarms are providing an essential service to the global decentralized financial economy. “The Bitcoin mining sector has been tremendously exciting following the increase of Bitcoin prices since early October, and in particular thanks to the unprecedented peaks in price we’ve seen over the last week. The role, we as bitcoin miners have to play in this industry, is completely essential, and it is with great excitement that we are able to announce this expansion to our computing power,” said Emiliano Grodzki, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. The addition of over 6,000 new generation miners over the past 6 months, combined with recent bitcoin price increase, has improved the Company’s “gross mining margin” * to approximately 68%. By late February 2021, management forecasts computing power-to-electricity efficiency ratio to improve by 1.7%, from ~17.8 PH/MW to ~18.1 PH/MW. Bitfarms remains one of the largest and lowest cost producers of Bitcoin amongst publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in the world. In addition, Bitfarms announces the grant of 1,624,600 management incentive options to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years with an exercise price of $1.76 per share, and are subject to vesting requirements.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms is one of the largest public bitcoin mining operations in the world and is listed on the TSX-V. Founded in 2017 it has 5 industrial scale facilities across Quebec, Canada and is responsible for approximately 1% of the entire Bitcoin mining industry and daily Bitcoin mined. Bitfarms run vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, data analytics and engineers to deliver the computing power needed to drive the rapid growth of the global decentralized financial economy. To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments and online communities: Website: www.bitfarms.com

