20:32 | 08.01.2020

BJG Electronics Group Announces the Acquisitions of Whitmor/Wirenetics and Intro Corporation

Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group (“BJG”) today announced the recent completion of two acquisitions: Whitmor/Wirenetics and Intro Corporation (“Intro”). Headquartered in Valencia, Calif., Whitmor/Wirenetics is a value-added manufacturer and distributor of high-performance wire and cable products. For more than 50 years, it has served a range of customers, including prime contractors, box builders and cable assemblers across the aerospace, defense, space and industrial markets. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Melbourne, Fla., Intro is a distributor of connectors, contacts and accessories to the commercial aviation and aerospace industry. Dedicated to meeting demand for quick turn transactions, the business is primarily focused on the commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector. The two transactions are the latest in a year of tremendous growth for BJG Electronics Group, which now has closed three acquisitions in the past ten months. In February 2019, the company acquired Connector Tech LLC, a Montana-based value-added distributor of high-reliability electronic interconnect products. The acquisitions bring BJG closer to achieving its goal of creating a “one-stop” solution where OEMs, harness houses and box builders can fulfill their entire bills of materials while building one of the largest full-line distributors of mil-aero electronic components in North America. In conjunction with the transactions, BJG announced that Rick Flora, formerly President of BJG Electronics, Inc., has been named CEO of the BJG Electronics Group. “The addition of Whitmor/Wirenetics allows BJG to provide customers across the country with exceptional value and best-in-class solutions through expanded inventory, infrastructure and geographic reach,” said Flora. “The Intro Corp acquisition fills a gap in BJG’s line card around commercial aviation with its highly regarded RMS connector line and establishes a beachhead that will allow BJG to serve the MRO marketplace,” he added.

About BJG

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics is a leading global supplier of interconnect, electromechanical and cable & wire products to the world’s leading OEMs in the defense, commercial aviation, business aviation, space, oil & gas, and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.bjgelectronics.com.

About Intro Corporation

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Melbourne, Fla., Intro Corporation is a supplier of electrical connectors, contacts, tools and accessories to the aviation, aerospace and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.introcorp.com.

About Whitmor/Wirenetics

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Valencia, Calif., Whitmor/Wirenetics is a leading provider of high-performance wire and cable to the aerospace, defense and space markets. For more information, visit www.wireandcable.com.

About Rockwood Equity Partners

Founded in 1999, Rockwood Equity Partners is an operationally-focused investment firm serving the lower middle market. The firm invests in niche engineered product manufacturers, value-added distributors and industrial service providers. Rockwood has particularly deep expertise in specialized industrials, as well as regulated industries, including aerospace and defense, healthcare and process control. For more information, visit www.rockwoodequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005796/en/