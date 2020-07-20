12:00 | 20.07.2020

BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening of Newest BJ’s Gas® in Chesterfield, Mich.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator in the Eastern United States, announced today the opening of its newest BJ’s Gas location in Chesterfield, Mich. The new BJ’s Gas station in Chesterfield marks the 147th location for the company. “We’re thrilled to open the BJ’s Gas location in Chesterfield and help members save even more on their next fill-up,” said Malika Harris, General Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Chesterfield, Mich. “When our Chesterfield club opens at the end of this month, BJ’s members will be able to stock their pantry and fill their tank at an unbeatable value in a convenient one-stop shop.” BJ’s offers members more ways to save on a fill-up with BJ’s Gas Savings Program. Members can lower their gas price by picking up everyday essentials marked with the High-Octane icon in-Club. For every item they buy, they’ll save another ten cents a gallon at BJ’s Gas. Members can stack their savings over numerous trips and fill up their tank for as little as two cents per gallon. Shoppers can learn more and view a list of current eligible items at BJs.com/gas. To celebrate the BJ’s Gas opening in Chesterfield, BJ’s announced a donation of a one-year supply of gas and tires to the Macomb County Meals on Wheels program. BJ’s donation will help the Macomb County Meals on Wheels program provide seniors with critical services, including the daily home delivery of nutritious hot meals. “We’re thankful for our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Nicole Urban, Program Manager, Macomb County Meals on Wheels program. “Their donation of gas and tires will help us expand our reach to serve more at-risk communities and provide the seniors of Macomb County with nutritious meals as demand for our service continues to increase.” The new Chesterfield BJ’s Gas® station is located at 45115 Town Center Blvd, directly adjacent to BJ’s new club. BJ’s Chesterfield club will open on July 31, 2020 and is located at 45101 Town Center Blvd. The club will include a Snack Shop, which offers members even more value. Members can enjoy BJ’s signature colossal cookie or a variety of other snacks as they shop the club with their families. Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Chesterfield. BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Chesterfield a fresh take on a wholesale club:

25% off grocery store prices‡: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.

Coupon friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online.

Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.

Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day.

Everyday ClubVenienceSM: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pick-up, and same-day grocery delivery. All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

‡25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 218 clubs and 147 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About Macomb Community Action

Macomb Community Action is one of the state’s largest Community Action Agencies and exists to leverage federal and state resources to address local causes and symptoms of poverty. The agency is uniquely attached to Macomb County government and collaborates with several partner organizations to provide programs that create sustainable pathways to independence, which now includes financial empowerment. The mission of Macomb Community Action is: Persistent action to diminish poverty and promote independence.

