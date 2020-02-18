|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:40 | 19.02.2020
BJ’s Wholesale Club Donates One-Year Supply of Gas and Tires to the Council on Aging of West Florida
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator in the Eastern United States, today announced a donation of a one-year supply of gas and tires to the Council on Aging of West Florida.
BJ’s donation will help the Council on Aging of West Florida provide vulnerable seniors in rural areas with critical services including daily nutritious, hot meals at nearly twenty senior dining sites in the two-county area. The donation celebrates the opening of the company’s new BJ’s Gas® location in Pensacola, which opened on Feb. 13, 2020 and is located at 7060 Plantation Road.
BJ’s is helping members save even more on their next fill-up for a limited time. From Feb. 20, 2020 through Feb. 23, 2020, members can save 50 cents per gallon at BJ’s Gas when they use1 or apply2 for a My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card at the Pensacola BJ’s Gas location 1.
“At Council on Aging of West Florida, we’re dedicated to helping local seniors live a healthy, independent and safe life in familiar surroundings,” said Josh Newby, marketing communications director, Council on Aging of West Florida. “BJ’s donation of gas and tires will help us reach even more people and we’re thrilled to welcome them into our community.”
BJ’s is committed to nourishing communities and helping families thrive by providing access to basic essentials including fresh food, education and wellness to the communities it serves. The BJ’s Feeding Communities® program- a company-wide philanthropic initiative to help end hunger- has donated more than 84 million meals to families throughout the club’s communities to date.
Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Pensacola or the local BJ’s Wholesale Club Membership Center located at 7000 N Davis Hwy in Pensacola.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Pensacola a fresh take on a wholesale club:
Coupon friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online.
Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.
Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day.
Everyday ClubVenienceSM: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club and same-day grocery delivery.
All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.
Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.
My BJ’s Perks® Mastercard® Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer