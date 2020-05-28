22:30 | 28.05.2020

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Relations Events

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor relations events. Members of management will be participating in the following: 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Virtual Conference – June 2, 2020. Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 8, 2020. Management will conduct telephonic meetings with investors at these conferences. Updated presentation materials will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Black Stone Minerals website prior to the respective event.

