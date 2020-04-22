|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:45 | 22.04.2020
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Declares Distribution for Common Units and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “BSM,” or “the Partnership”) today declared the distribution attributable to the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its first quarter 2020 earnings call.
The reduction in distributions is a result of the Board’s decision to increase the amount of retained free cash flow for debt reduction and balance sheet protection during this period of unprecedented challenges for the industry and the country.
Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone Minerals’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have always been conservative in managing our balance sheet, which is reflected in our low leverage in comparison to industry norms, and that’s especially important today. We believe our large, diverse asset base, weighting towards natural gas for production and reserves, and robust hedge position for 2020 will generate stable cash flows during the year despite the current market disruptions. That will allow us to reduce more debt and further strengthen our balance sheet.
“It has been said ‘prepare for the worst and hope for the best,’” Mr. Carter added. “That is what we will do. The Board is very keen on returning to a more robust distribution, and when we have a clearer line of sight on the global recovery and all related matters, we intend to reward our unitholders.”
1-877-447-4732
9183108
Domestic replay
1-855-859-2056
9183108
International participant
1-615-247-0077
9183108
International replay
1-404-537-3406
9183108
The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of BSM’s website at www.blackstoneminerals.com.
