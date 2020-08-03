|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 03.08.2020
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Results
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone Minerals,” “Black Stone,” or “the Company”) today announces its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.
Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $(8.4) million and $72.4 million, respectively.
Distributable cash flow was $64.4 million for the second quarter, resulting in distribution coverage for all units of 2.1x based on the announced cash distribution of $0.15 per unit.
Closed two previously announced mineral and royalty divestitures in July 2020, resulting in total proceeds, after closing adjustments, of $150.1 million.
Total debt at the end of the second quarter was $323 million; total debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA was 1.0x at quarter-end. As of July 31, 2020, total debt had been reduced to $153 million.
Entered into a development agreement with Aethon Energy with respect to Black Stone’s undeveloped mineral and leasehold acreage in the Shelby Trough in Angelina County, Texas
Entered into a new incentive agreement with XTO Energy, Inc (“XTO”) whereby XTO is expected to complete and turn to sales the 13 existing drilled but uncompleted wells on Black Stone’s San Augustine Shelby Trough acreage.
Increased distribution to $0.15 per common unit with respect to the second quarter of 2020.
Continued to conduct business in a remote work environment as part of the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working interest production for the second quarter of 2020 was 8.6 MBoe/d, and represents decreases of 16% and 30%, respectively, from the levels generated in the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. The decline in working interest volumes is consistent with the Company’s decision to farm out its working-interest participation to third-party capital providers.
Total reported production averaged 42.6 MBoe/d (80% mineral and royalty, 78% natural gas) for the second quarter of 2020. Total production was 52.2 MBoe/d and 46.9 MBoe/d for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Black Stone reported oil and gas revenue of $55.7 million (46% oil and condensate) for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 37% from $88.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Oil and gas revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $127.7 million.
The Company reported a loss on commodity derivative instruments of $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, composed of a $36.5 million gain from realized settlements and a non-cash $55.7 million unrealized loss due to the change in value of Black Stone’s derivative positions during the quarter. Black Stone reported gains on commodity derivative instruments of $90.0 million and $29.2 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Lease bonus and other income was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily related to leasing activity in the Permian Basin. Lease bonus and other income for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 was $4.3 million and $6.7 million, respectively.
There was no impairment for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019. There was a $51.0 million impairment for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The Company reported net income (loss) of $(8.4) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $76.1 million in the preceding quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income was $95.1 million.
During July 2020, the Company paid down $170 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit facility from the net proceeds of the two asset sales and internally-generated cash flow. As of July 31, 2020, $153.0 million was outstanding under the credit facility and the Company had $1.6 million in cash. Black Stone is in compliance with all financial covenants associated with its credit facility.
During the first quarter, the borrowing base of Black Stone’s credit facility was decreased to $460 million as part of its regularly scheduled borrowing base redetermination. In connection with the closing of the two asset sales in July, the borrowing base was reduced by an additional $30 million to $430 million.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company made no repurchases of units under the Board-approved $75 million unit repurchase program and issued no units under its at-the-market offering program.
On June 11, 2020, Black Stone announced it has entered into a new incentive agreement with XTO Energy Inc. (“XTO”) with respect to certain drilled but uncompleted wells (“DUCs”) in the Company’s Shelby Trough acreage in San Augustine County, Texas. The agreement allows for royalty relief on 13 existing DUCs if XTO completes and turns the wells to sales by March 31, 2021.
In addition to the agreement covering the DUCs, Black Stone is actively evaluating alternatives to encourage further development activity in the Shelby Trough in San Augustine through a combination of working with XTO and utilizing the Company’s available acreage position and contractual rights to bring in a second operating partner.
40.5 – 43.5
39.0 – 42.0
Percent natural gas
~71%
~75%
$20 – $30
<$10
$16 – $18
$14 – $16
Production costs and AV taxes (% of pre-derivative O&G revenue)
14% – 16%
16% – 18%
$6.00 – $6.50
$5.00 – $5.50
Oil Hedge Position
Oil Costless
Oil Swap
Oil Swap Price
Collars
Collar Floor
Collar Ceiling
MBbl
$/Bbl
MBbl
$/Bbl
$/Bbl
2Q20
210
$57.32
70
$56.43
$67.14
3Q20
630
$57.32
210
$56.43
$67.14
4Q20
630
$57.32
210
$56.43
$67.14
1Q21
480
$36.18
2Q21
480
$36.18
3Q21
480
$36.18
4Q21
480
$36.18
Gas Swap
Gas Swap Price
BBtu
$/MMbtu
3Q20
10,120
$2.69
4Q20
10,120
$2.69
1Q21
7,200
$2.60
2Q21
7,280
$2.60
3Q21
7,360
$2.60
4Q21
7,360
$2.60
More detailed information about the Company's existing hedging program can be found in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2020, which is expected to be filed on or around August 4, 2020.
the Company’s ability to execute its business strategies;
the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governmental authorities and other parties in response to the pandemic;
the volatility of realized oil and natural gas prices;
the level of production on the Company’s properties;
overall supply and demand for oil and natural gas, as well as regional supply and demand factors, delays, or interruptions of production;
the Company’s ability to replace its oil and natural gas reserves;
the Company’s ability to identify, complete, and integrate acquisitions;
general economic, business, or industry conditions;
competition in the oil and natural gas industry; and
the level of drilling activity by the Company's operators, particularly in areas such as the Shelby Trough where the Company has concentrated acreage positions.
Oil and condensate sales
25,417
$
74,072
$
77,510
$
131,776
Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
53,642
66,953
115,282
Lease bonus and other income
6,717
6,283
12,362
Revenue from contracts with customers
134,431
150,746
259,420
Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments
29,187
70,837
(11,996)
TOTAL REVENUE
163,618
221,583
247,424
OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSE
Lease operating expense
3,849
7,120
9,141
Production costs and ad valorem taxes
14,450
21,931
29,042
Exploration expense
304
24
308
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
29,725
42,375
57,558
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
—
51,031
—
General and administrative
14,347
23,357
35,561
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
277
550
554
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE
62,952
146,388
132,164
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
100,666
75,195
115,260
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest and investment income
47
34
93
Interest expense
(5,652)
(7,391)
(11,177)
Other income (expense)
26
(97)
(72)
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE
(5,579)
(7,454)
(11,156)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
95,087
67,741
104,104
Distributions on Series B cumulative convertible preferred units
(5,250)
(10,500)
(10,500)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GENERAL PARTNER AND COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNITS
(13,621)
$
89,837
$
57,241
$
93,604
ALLOCATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS):
General partner interest
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Common units
67,718
57,241
69,611
Subordinated units
22,119
—
23,993
(13,621)
$
89,837
$
57,241
$
93,604
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS PER COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNIT:
Per common unit (basic)
(0.07)
$
0.45
$
0.28
$
0.54
Weighted average common units outstanding (basic)
150,101
206,669
129,873
Per subordinated unit (basic)
—
$
0.39
$
—
$
0.32
Weighted average subordinated units outstanding (basic)
56,104
—
76,105
Per common unit (diluted)
(0.07)
$
0.44
$
0.28
$
0.54
Weighted average common units outstanding (diluted)
165,070
206,669
129,873
Per subordinated unit (diluted)
—
$
0.39
$
—
$
0.32
Weighted average subordinated units outstanding (diluted)
56,104
—
76,105
The following table shows the Company’s production, revenues, pricing, and expenses for the periods presented:
Oil and condensate (MBbls)
864
1,316
2,027
2,424
Natural gas (MMcf)1
18,090
20,594
36,702
39,209
Equivalents (MBoe)
3,879
4,748
8,144
8,959
Equivalents/day (MBoe)
42.6
52.2
44.7
49.5
Oil and condensate ($/Bbl)
$
29.42
$
56.30
$
38.24
$
54.37
Natural gas ($/Mcf)1
1.68
2.60
1.82
2.94
Equivalents ($/Boe)
$
14.37
$
26.90
$
17.74
$
27.58
Oil and condensate sales
$
25,417
$
74,072
$
77,510
$
131,776
Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales1
30,311
53,642
66,953
115,282
Lease bonus and other income
1,975
6,717
6,283
12,362
Revenue from contracts with customers
57,703
134,431
150,746
259,420
Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments
(19,174)
29,187
70,837
(11,996)
Total revenue
$
38,529
$
163,618
$
221,583
$
247,424
Lease operating expense
$
3,293
$
3,849
$
7,120
$
9,141
Production costs and ad valorem taxes
9,555
14,450
21,931
29,042
Exploration expense
23
304
24
308
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
19,193
29,725
42,375
57,558
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
—
—
51,031
—
General and administrative
11,501
14,347
23,357
35,561
Interest expense
2,964
5,652
7,391
11,177
Lease operating expense (per working interest Boe)
$
4.18
$
3.40
$
4.15
$
3.92
Production costs and ad valorem taxes
2.46
3.04
2.69
3.24
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
4.95
6.26
5.20
6.42
General and administrative
2.96
3.02
2.87
3.97
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation, depletion, and amortization adjusted for impairment of oil and natural gas properties, accretion of asset retirement obligations, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivative instruments, and non-cash equity-based compensation. Black Stone defines Distributable cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA plus or minus amounts for certain non-cash operating activities, estimated replacement capital expenditures during the subordination period, cash interest expense, distributions to preferred unitholders, and restructuring changes.
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States as measures of the Company's financial performance.
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies.
$
(8,371
)
$
95,087
$
67,741
$
104,104
Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
19,193
29,725
42,375
57,558
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
—
—
51,031
—
Interest expense
2,964
5,652
7,391
11,177
Income tax expense (benefit)
126
35
162
166
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
278
277
550
554
Equity–based compensation
2,474
3,816
(420
)
13,039
Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivative instruments
55,726
(26,256
)
(25,331
)
16,670
Adjusted EBITDA
72,390
108,336
143,499
203,268
Adjustments to reconcile to Distributable cash flow:
Change in deferred revenue
(7
)
294
(309
)
(10
)
Cash interest expense
(2,704
)
(5,392
)
(6,872
)
(10,661
)
Estimated replacement capital expenditures1
—
—
—
(2,750
)
Preferred unit distributions
(5,250
)
(5,250
)
(10,500
)
(10,500
)
Restructuring charges
—
—
4,815
—
Distributable cash flow
$
64,429
$
97,988
$
130,633
$
179,347
Total units outstanding2
206,738
205,957
Distributable cash flow per unit
$
0.312
$
0.476
