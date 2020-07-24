|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:55 | 24.07.2020
Black & Veatch CEO Commits Global EPC Company to Quest for Greater Disabilities-Related Inclusiveness
Coinciding with this year’s 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), Black & Veatch CEO Steve Edwards has joined a group’s global campaign to enlist 500 companies to make greater inclusion of special needs employees a priority.
As part of his signed pledge with “The Valuable 500” – the movement to persuade 500 of the world’s biggest businesses to place disability inclusion on their leadership agendas – Edwards agreed to make such inclusion a focal point of Black & Veatch’s corporate board. And as the top executive at a global infrastructure solutions company with roughly 100 offices on six continents, Edwards pledged to make at least one firm commitment to action and share that with the company’s professionals and the public.
Edwards’ move burnishes Black & Veatch’s recognized attention to diversity and inclusion (D&I), and it corresponds with The Valuable 500’s release of an inaugural report highlighting how companies are working to improve their D&I policies. Despite 88 percent of corporations claiming that disability inclusion is important to their business strategy, just 8 percent regularly include people with disabilities in marketing and communications, The Valuable 500 said.
On a global scale, the group’s research found that roughly seven of 10 businesses believe cultural differences in the way disability is understood is a huge challenge to establishing commitment. But encouragingly, roughly 80 percent of companies agreed that their organization was successfully achieving improvements for disabled colleagues and customers.
“We’ve always championed workplace diversity and inclusion as a competitive strength, and we proudly join in this global effort that’s so important and simply the morally right thing to do,” Edwards said. “Companies that embrace a variety of backgrounds and perspectives are more successful and offer the type of workplace experience that drives better decision-making, employee engagement and career development. As an employee-owned company, we believe deeply in listening to every voice, bringing out the best in our people.”
In July 2019, Black & Veatch was named winner of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s “Champion of Diversity” award. The company also received a 100 percent score from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index – a benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ employees – and has been named by Forbes as a top employer for diversity.
In May 2019, Ingram’s named Black & Veatch as one of the publication’s best companies to work for, among other things for its D&I focus.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer