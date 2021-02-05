20:00 | 05.02.2021

Black & Veatch Management Consulting Named Inframation and SparkSpread’s No. 1 Technical Advisor by Deal Count for 2020

Outstanding performance during one of the most challenging years in recent history has made Black & Veatch’s Management Consulting business Inframation and SparkSpread’s top technical advisor by deal count for 2020. Black & Veatch’s Management Consulting business serves clients across the electric, water, oil, natural gas and technology industries, providing valuable technical, commercial, regulatory, bankability and market advisory services. Topping the Inframation and SparkSpread ranking is a recognition of the successful deals supported by the Management Consulting business’ Transactions team. “Achieving the top position in Inframation and SparkSpread’s deal listing provides clients with very strong third-party verification of the capabilities and performance of Black & Veatch Management Consulting,” said Deepa Poduval, leader of the Global Strategic Advisory Practice within Black & Veatch Management Consulting. “Our Transaction team is highly sought after for their outstanding efforts and quality work across infrastructure categories and deal structures. I am thrilled to celebrate the efforts of our team and their commitment to client service in a year that presented many new challenges.” Black & Veatch’s Transaction team provides “one-stop shop” technical, market, regulatory and strategic advisory services in support of mergers and acquisitions, as well as financing transactions. In the past five years, the team has helped accelerate the evolution of the infrastructure sector by supporting well over US$100 billion worth of transactions that are transforming the energy, water and communications landscape.

Inframation and SparkSpread are a leading source of infrastructure, power and renewables news, data and analysis. The companies’ transactions, investors, advisors and lenders databases are among the most comprehensive coverage of deals and organizations in the power and energy market.

In the past five years, Black & Veatch has supported well over US$100 billion worth of transactions and completed over 500 engagements involving various Power, Oil & Gas, Water/Wastewater, and Telecommunication infrastructure projects or companies. Collectively, Black & Veatch’s industry-leading team can solve technological, operational and financial challenges by integrating the full range of our capabilities to deliver a unique solution package that other smaller or regional firms are unable to provide.

