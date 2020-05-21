ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 22.05.2020
Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to announce that Ms Sara Kelly has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

Sara Kelly is a corporate lawyer and Partner at Edwards Mac Scovell Legal (a Perth based law firm), and has significant transactional and industry experience having both worked in private practice as a corporate advisor and as in-house counsel.

Sara’s experience includes the administration of regulatory frameworks and processes in a listed company environment, acquisitions, takeovers, capital raisings and listing of companies on ASX and AIM.

Blackham’s Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic said “We are very pleased to welcome Sara Kelly to the Board of Blackham. In addition to her strong background in corporate and governance matters, Sara’s legal and transactional experience will be of significant benefit to the Company as it pursues its expansion plans.”

About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia’s largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.

Contact:
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714

Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

00:20 Uhr | 22.05.2020
Regierungsberater fürchten ...

22:44 Uhr | 21.05.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: ...

22:21 Uhr | 21.05.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow ...

22:05 Uhr | 21.05.2020
WDH/ROUNDUP: Die CSU will mit ...

21:48 Uhr | 21.05.2020
Vergleichsweise niedriger Anstieg ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer