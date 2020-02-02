ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 03.02.2020
Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Company Presentation

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to provide attached a presentation on its operations and activities.

Blackham has also prepared video presentations, providing a brief overview of the Company’s operations that can be viewed at the following links:

Corporate Update Video Presentation
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/13SB2ZQ2

Highlights Video Presentation
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3T45485S

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VC0065HN

About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia’s largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.

Contact:
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714

Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

20:35 Uhr | 02.02.2020
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - ...

19:12 Uhr | 02.02.2020
WDH/VIRUS/GESAMT-ROUNDUP: ...

19:04 Uhr | 02.02.2020
VIRUS/GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Infizierte ...

18:37 Uhr | 02.02.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Streit um ...

18:10 Uhr | 02.02.2020
Daimler erwartet trotz ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer