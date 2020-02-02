|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:00 | 03.02.2020
Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Company Presentation
Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to provide attached a presentation on its operations and activities.
Blackham has also prepared video presentations, providing a brief overview of the Company’s operations that can be viewed at the following links:
Corporate Update Video Presentation
Highlights Video Presentation
To view the presentation, please visit:
About Blackham Resources Ltd:
Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia’s largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.
Contact:
Jim Malone
Source:
Blackham Resources Ltd
