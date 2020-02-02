0:00 | 03.02.2020

Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Company Presentation

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to provide attached a presentation on its operations and activities. Blackham has also prepared video presentations, providing a brief overview of the Company’s operations that can be viewed at the following links: Corporate Update Video Presentation

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/13SB2ZQ2 Highlights Video Presentation

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3T45485S To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VC0065HN About Blackham Resources Ltd: Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia’s largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history. Contact:

Milan Jerkovic

Executive Chairman

Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone

Investor Relations

