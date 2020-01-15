0:00 | 16.01.2020

Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Quarterly Activities Report

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2019, and thereafter: Highlights – December quarter production of 20,003oz. – Gold production and cost guidance maintained at 70,000 – 80,000 oz @ AISC of $1,550 to $1750/oz. – Operational turnaround contributes to significant balance sheet repair for the six months ended Dec’19: o Total debt reduction of $9.2m o Total trade and other payables reduced by $11.7m. – Stage 1 Expansion Study completed. Indicative non-binding term sheet received for $40m funding. – Salt Lake Potash exercise option to purchase Southern Borefield Infrastructure for $3m. To view the report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/837200YX About Blackham Resources Ltd: Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia’s largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history. Contact:

Milan Jerkovic

Executive Chairman

Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone

Investor Relations

Mobile: +61-419-537-714 Source: Blackham Resources Ltd Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.