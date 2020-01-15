ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 16.01.2020
Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Quarterly Activities Report

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) provides the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2019, and thereafter:

Highlights

– December quarter production of 20,003oz.

– Gold production and cost guidance maintained at 70,000 – 80,000 oz @ AISC of $1,550 to $1750/oz.

– Operational turnaround contributes to significant balance sheet repair for the six months ended Dec’19:

o Total debt reduction of $9.2m

o Total trade and other payables reduced by $11.7m.

– Stage 1 Expansion Study completed. Indicative non-binding term sheet received for $40m funding.

– Salt Lake Potash exercise option to purchase Southern Borefield Infrastructure for $3m.

To view the report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/837200YX

About Blackham Resources Ltd:

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia’s largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.

Contact:
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714

Source:

Blackham Resources Ltd

