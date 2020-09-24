|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:39 | 24.09.2020
Blackline Safety Closes Q3 With 16% Revenue Growth and Positive Cash Flow
Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader in gas detection and connected safety solutions, announced record third quarter revenue of $9.4M for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. The growth in total revenue was a result of recurring service revenue increasing 44% to $6.7M from $4.6M in the prior year quarter.
Blackline closed the quarter with a strong working capital position with cash and short-term investments of $23.2M, up from $22.9M in Q2. Overall gross margin was 53%, a 4% increase over the prior year quarter with service margin improving to 69% from 66% due to growth of Blackline’s recurring service revenue. Blackline achieved its seventh successive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, and the fifth successive quarter of improvement in this non-GAAP metric, which management believes is valuable for investors to use to track corporate performance.
During the quarter, Blackline worked to complete the product development efforts of its upcoming G7 EXO area gas monitor, the first of its kind, that features integrated 4G cellular direct-to-cloud communication. G7 EXO recently received its ATEX and IECEx intrinsic safety certifications and shipments have begun.
Seventh consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA
Total revenue of $9.4M, a 16% increase over the prior year’s Q3
Recurring service revenue of $6.7M, a 44% increase over the prior year’s Q3
Product revenue of $2.8M, a 20% decrease over the prior year’s Q3
Total revenue grew by 41% in Canada and 18% in Europe over the prior year’s Q3
Overall gross margin percentage was 53%, a 4% increase over the percentage achieved in the prior year’s Q3
Total cash and short-term investments of $23.2M at July 31, 2020 with positive net cash flow in Q3
Continued development of Blackline’s new G7 EXO area gas monitor product line for launch in Q4 FY2020
G7 EXO receives certification and shipments begin
OH&S New Product of the Year award in the category of Internet of Things for the new Blackline Vision Close Contact report
OH&S New Product of the Year award in the category of Industrial Hygiene – Gas Monitors for G7 wearables equipped with the MPS Flammable Gas Sensor
Quarter Ended July 31
2020
2019
Change
2019
Change
Revenue
$9,437
$22,525
19%
Gross Margin
$4,961
$10,403
31%
Gross Margin Percentage
53%
46%
5%
Net Loss
($1,762)
($7,001)
11%
Net Loss per Share
($0.04)
($0.15)
Net Loss excluding stock- based compensation expense
($1,575)
($5,109)
($5,569)
8%
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,420
$398
738%
Adjusted EBITDA per Share
$0.03
$0.01
Service revenue was $6,665, an increase of 44% compared to $4,639 in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by service revenue generated by increased adoption throughout international and diversified industrial markets of Blackline’s connected safety devices and strong device renewals.
Product revenue during the third quarter was $2,772, a decrease of 20% compared to $3,469 in the same period last year. The decrease was due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the ability for the company to generate new sales during these periods.
Gross margin percentage for the third quarter was 53%, which was a 4% increase to that achieved in the comparable quarter of the prior year, with the service revenue margin improving to 69% from 66% driven by the growth of Blackline’s service revenue quarter-over-quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $1,420 for the third quarter compared to $112 in the comparable quarter of the prior year. The increase in the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was attributable to increased revenues and gross margin and decreased selling and marketing expenses, offset by increased general and administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter.
Blackline’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis on financial condition and results of operations for the period ended July 31, 2020 (including the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures) are available at www.sedar.com. All results are reported in Canadian dollars.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
