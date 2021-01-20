15:17 | 20.01.2021

Blackline Safety G7 EXO Area Gas Monitor Now Shipping in North America

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, is now shipping its G7 EXO area gas monitor to clients across North America and throughout international markets. G7 EXO is a next-generation area monitor with 4G cellular connectivity that operates on more than 350 mobile networks and across more than 100 countries. Never before has area monitoring been this robust yet more considerate of customers’ diverse needs.

Until now, conventional area monitors have suffered complicated or inadequate connectivity while also being challenging to configure into a seamless network. With direct-to-cloud connectivity, G7 EXO eliminates the need for mesh networks that limit the range between devices, restrict the number of devices on a network and impose a maximum number of hops that a message can take before being dropped. Similarly, the need for Wi-Fi networks is removed, as they are expensive to deploy and maintain, require the provisioning of devices on the network, often lack available coverage throughout a facility and often need IT team approvals. The result is an area monitor that can be set up in one tenth of the time of a traditional area monitor, while delivering unsurpassed connectivity. “G7 EXO is one more incredible achievement from Blackline’s product development team. This is the most rugged, easy to use — and the first true Internet of Things (IoT) — area gas monitor in the world.” said Sean Stinson, CRO of Blackline Safety. “On top of a robust gas sensing platform, G7 EXO uses 4G connectivity to automatically stream situational data directly to the people that need it. Our best-in-class communication services, paired with user-centered design mean that EXO can be set up in minutes, every time. Integrated, reliable coverage means that no alert will ever be lost, and no worker or site left vulnerable to environmental hazards.” G7 EXO direct-to-cloud connectivity, drop-and-go deployment and 100-day battery life instantly connects worksites during shutdowns, turnarounds and construction projects, while also monitoring tank farms, drilling rigs, confined spaces, site perimeters and more. As soon as it’s turned on, G7 EXO automatically becomes a part of a larger connected ecosystem, eliminating the traditionally time-consuming setup and maintenance associated with other area monitoring systems. 4G connectivity powers wireless device configurations, data collection and two-way communication. Businesses can manage G7 EXO device functionality in their Blackline Live cloud-hosted portal account where they are provided with a full picture of a site’s real-time safety status and complete control over its area monitors’ operations. All G7 EXO data is available alongside that of G7 wearable devices through Blackline Analytics, where users can leverage automated reporting and data visualization to drive informed decision making. The world has never experienced an area monitor this easy to use and this hard to damage. G7 EXO sets the bar for a new era of area gas monitoring, with features including: A rugged cast aluminum frame, durable rubber bumpers and IP65 ingress protection, having undergone aggressive validation testing at Ontario’s Tech University ACE Climactic Wind Tunnel. A world-leading gas sensor portfolio with over 20 individual sensors supported by Blackline’s convenient plug-and-play sensor cartridges, reducing new sensor configuration time to just seconds. Affordable optional push-to-talk voice services, compatible with G7c wearable devices, enables workers to communicate with any team anywhere in the world using 100 channels. Exclusive 24/7 live monitoring and emergency response management services through Blackline’s in-house Safety Operations Center located in Calgary, Canada with mass notification capabilities to trigger proactive evacuation management workflows. Integrated GNSS technology and the ability to leverage location beacons mean it’s never a question where devices are placed, even if they’ve been moved or power-cycled, without ever having to manually log locations. While G7 EXO is already the world’s definitive solution to area monitoring challenges, development is underway on additional innovative features to further advance its capabilities. Coming early 2021, Blackline is delivering a satellite communication module that can be added on to any G7 EXO that needs it, to deliver true global coverage in even the most remote locations via the Iridium satellite network. Also launching early in the new year, G7 EXO users will be able to add a four-channel pump module to their units, to support simultaneous remote sampling of up to four different areas of a facility, each up to 100 feet apart from the unit. To learn more about Blackline’s G7 EXO area gas monitors and connected portfolio, visit blacklinesafety.com/g7exo.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

