14:11 | 23.09.2020

BlackNorth Initiative Continues to Gain Momentum with over 100 Signed CEO Pledges Since July Launch

Today, the Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism announced that CEOs from 336 Canadian companies, have now officially signed the BlackNorth Initiative pledge, including over 100 since the July launch of the BlackNorth Initiative. “In just two short months since we officially launched the BlackNorth Initiative, we’ve seen companies from across the nation, from both the public and private sector, as well as major banks, law firms, insurance companies and government come together and commit themselves to ending anti-Black systemic racism,” said Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, Executive Director, BlackNorth Initiative. “Together, we are working with industry leaders to be accountable and take action to address anti-Black systemic structures and reshape a new path forward that includes Black Canadians.” The initial reception of the pledge among corporate Quebec signals positive momentum for the upcoming BlackNorth Initiative Quebec Virtual Summit, on September 30. Signees include prominent Quebec-headquartered businesses or companies with a significant presence in Quebec, including, but not limited to; Air Canada, Bank of Montreal, Business Development Bank of Canada, CAE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Desjardins Group, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin, Gowling, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Intact Financial Corporation, Knight Therapeutics, KPMG, Laurentian Bank, Lightspeed POS, MaisonBrison Communications, Manulife Financial, McCarthy Tétrault, McMillan, Molson Coors Beverage Company, National Bank of Canada, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, PwC Canada, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP), Scotia Bank, Stikeman Elliott, Studio Lamajeure, TELUS Corporation and Viandes Lafrance. “We are excited to see such a strong response in Quebec, as Quebec is an important part of the Canadian economy, with a diverse business community and large Black population,” said Dahabo. “We look forward to inviting more Quebec CEOs to join the pledge and help in uplifting Black communities within the province and empowering Black voices from the classroom to the boardroom.” Companies that have not yet signed the pledge are invited to do so at www.blacknorth.ca/The-Pledge.

BlackNorth Initiative Quebec Virtual Summit

On September 30, from 2 – 4pm EDT, the BlackNorth Initiative will host their inaugural virtual Quebec summit, where all signatories of the CEO pledge are invited to attend. The event will be co-chaired by Wes Hall and Isabelle Adjahi, a Quebec-based Senior investor relations and communications executive. Following the success of the Toronto Summit held on July 20th 2020, which attracted more than 2,500 participants, Quebec’s first virtual summit will be co-hosted by Fabienne Colas, actress, director, President-Founder of the MIBFF and Déborah Cherenfant, President of the Junior Chamber of commerce of Montreal. The event which will be, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada (“BDC”), will be held primarily in French and will feature both incredible speakers and powerful panel discussions including Quebec CEOs, such as Michael Denham (BDC), Frantz Saintellemy (Leddartech and Groupe 3737), Geneviève Mottard (Ordre des CPA du Québec), Louis Vachon (National Bank of Canada) and Macky Tall (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and CDPQ Infra). Other special guests will also participate in the summit. Further details and a link to register are available at blacknorth.ca/summit.

Get Involved

Donate to the BlackNorth Initiative to help support the development of programs and initiatives to remove anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. To get involved or to volunteer your time, please contact info@blacknorth.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005516/en/