18:00 | 06.10.2020
Blackstone Resources AG secure a CHF 30 Million Equity Commitment from GEM Global
Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) (“Blackstone”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year equity commitment with the Luxembourg- based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS.
The deal will make available up to CHF 30 million for Blackstone to use at its discretion, subject to terms, in its pursuit to commercialize its battery technology and its battery metals. The funding accelerates Blackstone’s development of a commercialy printed battery, to roll out the production in masses, to acquire the plant and equipment key to production and to develop its battery metal investments.
“Blackstone represents the next generation technology of 3D printed batteries with solid state electrolytes and its mass production, “says Ulrich Ernst, CEO of Blackstone. “This financing puts us on the road to realize our vision of battery manufacturing leadership to produce batteries with more density by using the safe and environmentally friendly production-line at lower costs than what is currently available in the market. The structure of the deal gives us tremendous flexibility to support our vision in a timely and cost-effective manner”.
Through this Share Subscription Facility (SSF), Blackstone will issue 2.5 Mio warrant shares with an exercise price of CHF 3.00. This will allow to initiate a necessary capital increase in due course.
