21:12 | 24.07.2020
Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Cherryland Electric Cooperative Bring First Fast-Charge EV Station to Northern Michigan
Blain’s Farm & Fleet, in partnership with Cherryland Electric Cooperative (Cherryland), celebrated the installation of the first universal DC Fast-Charge electric vehicle (EV) station in northern Michigan this week.
Unlike most EV charging stations, the DC Fast-Charge station cuts charging time down by hours for a non-Tesla EV. Whereas a traditional Level 2 public charger provides 25 miles of range in an hour, the DC Fast-Charge station at Blain’s Farm & Fleet can provide 60 -80 miles of range in just 20 minutes of charging.
As an added benefit, EV owners can plug in their vehicle and enjoy shopping at Blain’s Farm & Fleet while their vehicle charges. Blain’s Farm & Fleet offers everything from automotive to lawn care, from clothing to footwear and snacks to housewares with so much more, so there will be plenty to keep them busy while the car is charging.
U.S. Senator Gary Peters – who has led efforts promoting EV technology through his work on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee – celebrated this addition to Michigan’s EV charging network.
“As more electric vehicles are on our roads, it is critical we have the infrastructure needed to support rapidly-changing mobility,” said Senator Peters. “The development of electric vehicles is an opportunity for Michigan to solidify our leadership as a hub for mobility through connectivity, energy, infrastructure efficiency and job creation. I applaud this announcement, which will increase charging technologies and capabilities in northern Michigan.”
By having a fast charger in northern Michigan, the hope is to stimulate the growing interest in EVs regionally. “We know that getting behind the wheel of an EV is a fun and environmentally friendly way to drive, but one of the biggest hurdles towards EV adoption is the fear of running out of charge before reaching your destination,” said Rachel Johnson, member relations manager at Cherryland. “By building up the EV charging infrastructure, we can calm those fears and pave the way towards a cleaner way to travel.”
The DC Fast-Charge station, along with a standard Level 2 station also installed at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, are available for public use.
