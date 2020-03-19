ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:00 | 19.03.2020
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market | Adoption of Hygiene Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the bleached kraft pulp market and it is poised to grow by 10.77 mn tons during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005590/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented during the forecast period. Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Mondi Group, Suzano SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of hygiene products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of hygiene products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bleached hardwood kraft pulp

Bleached softwood kraft pulp

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31568Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bleached kraft pulp market report covers the following areas:

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Size

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Trends

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bleached kraft pulp market growth during the next few years.
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bleached kraft pulp market, including some of the vendors such as Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Mondi Group, Suzano SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bleached kraft pulp market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist bleached kraft pulp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bleached kraft pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the bleached kraft pulp market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bleached kraft pulp market vendors
Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Bleached hardwood kraft pulp – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Bleached softwood kraft pulp – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing collaboration of paper manufacturers and BKP vendors

Increasing focus on forestry and plantation management

Advent of smart packaging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA

Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA

Mondi Group

Suzano SA

UPM-Kymmene Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005590/en/

