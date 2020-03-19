|
21:00 | 19.03.2020
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market | Adoption of Hygiene Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the bleached kraft pulp market and it is poised to grow by 10.77 mn tons during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Adoption of hygiene products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Bleached hardwood kraft pulp
Bleached softwood kraft pulp
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31568Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Size
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Trends
Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advent of smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bleached kraft pulp market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist bleached kraft pulp market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bleached kraft pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
The growth of the bleached kraft pulp market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bleached kraft pulp market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Bleached hardwood kraft pulp – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bleached softwood kraft pulp – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Increasing focus on forestry and plantation management
Advent of smart packaging
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA
Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA
Mondi Group
Suzano SA
UPM-Kymmene Corp.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
