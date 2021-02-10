|
Bloom Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year that ended December 31, 2020.
450 acceptances, or 45.0 megawatts (MW), a 16.6% increase year-over-year. Recall that an acceptance typically occurs when the system is turned on and producing full power. For orders where one of our partners performs the installation, our acceptance criteria are different. Those acceptances are generally achieved when the systems are shipped or delivered to our partner. Upon acceptance, the customer order is moved from product backlog and is recognized as revenue.
Gross margin of 25.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 13.8 percentage points compared to gross margin of 11.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by an improvement in product gross margin from 10.5% to 38.8% over the same period. This improvement in product gross margins was driven by product cost reductions outpacing ASP reductions.
Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP gross margin was 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.3 percentage points compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by an improvement in product gross margin.
Operating margin of (1.8%) in the fourth quarter of 2020, an improvement of 20.6 percentage points compared to operating margin of (22.4%) in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by the improvements in gross margin and a $14.6 million reduction in stock-based compensation expenses burdening operating expenses.
Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP operating margin was 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, an improvement of 10.3 percentage points compared to non-GAAP operating margin of (5.5%) in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by an improvement in gross margin.
GAAP EPS of ($0.16) and Adjusted EPS of ($0.08) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to GAAP EPS of ($0.58) and Adjusted EPS of ($0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
1,326 acceptances, or 132.6 MW, an 11.1% increase versus full year 2019.
Gross margin of 20.9% in 2020, an increase of 8.5 percentage points compared to gross margin of 12.4% in 2019, primarily driven by an improvement in product gross margin of from 21.9% to 35.8%. This improvement was driven by our product cost reductions outpacing ASP reductions.
Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP gross margin of 23.1% in 2020, an increase of 4.9 percentage points compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 18.2% in 2019, driven primarily by an improvement in product gross margin.
Operating margin of (10.2%) in 2020, an improvement of 19.4 percentage points compared to operating margin of (29.6%) in 2019, driven by the improvement in gross margin and a $94.4 million reduction in stock-based compensation expenses burdening operating expenses.
Excluding stock-based compensation, non-GAAP operating margin of (0.9%) in 2020, an improvement of 3.8 percentage points compared to non-GAAP operating margin of (4.7%) in 2019, driven primarily by an improvement in gross margin.
GAAP EPS of ($1.14) and Adjusted EPS of ($0.67) in 2020, compared to GAAP EPS of ($2.67) and Adjusted EPS of ($1.07) in 2019.
KR Sridhar, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Bloom Energy, commented: “2020 was a year unlike any other in modern history as we dealt with the dual challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic and an uncertain economy. Yet, Bloom Energy’s management team and employees proved resilient in executing our business plan, delivering strong financial performance, solid operating results and significantly improving our balance sheet. We are well-positioned for growth as we implement our technology road map and build applications for the Bloom Energy Server that solve critical energy problems like resiliency, reducing carbon emissions and costs. As we enter 2021, there are many positive developments. The Biden Administration is embracing proactive climate change policies and continuing a low-interest environment while focusing on critical infrastructure investments that fit well with our strategic approach. And, beyond the United States, there is significant momentum in Asia and opportunities to grow in other markets around the world. We believe our work in 2020 provides a spring board for success in 2021 and beyond.”
Greg Cameron, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Bloom Energy, commented: “We were encouraged by the financial performance during the fourth quarter of 2020 across revenue, gross margin, operating income and cash. Our bookings in the second half of the year gained momentum, and we have a strong backlog for 2021 that provides high project visibility into our 2021 guidance framework and improving cash flow outlook. We continue to make significant progress on reducing our product costs, and our technology investments remain on track.”
249,387
200,305
213,543
794,247
785,177
Cost of Revenue
185,761
144,318
188,595
628,454
687,590
68,144
56,359
72,820
246,578
330,391
22,620
11,582
20,415
76,768
74,064
249,387
200,305
213,543
794,247
785,177
Cost of Revenue2
182,097
140,750
180,001
610,979
642,161
55,300
44,192
45,356
190,160
179,529
GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.5%, up 13.8 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 20.9% for the full year 2020, up 8.5 percentage points versus full year 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 27.0%, up 11.3 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23.1% for the full year 2020, up 4.9 percentage points versus full year 2019. The improvement in margins for both the fourth quarter and full year 2020 was driven by lower product costs, better performance on installations and higher product margins.
Revenue: $950 million – $1 billion
Non-GAAP Gross Margin*: ~25%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin*: ~3%
Cash Flow from Operations: Approaching Positive
*Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin only exclude stock-based compensation.
The Investor Relations section of Bloom’s website at investor.bloomenergy.com contains a significant amount of information about Bloom Energy, including financial and other information for investors. We encourage investors to visit this website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
246,947
$
202,823
Restricted cash
52,470
30,804
Accounts receivable
99,513
37,828
Inventories
142,059
109,606
Deferred cost of revenue
41,469
58,470
Customer financing receivable
5,428
5,108
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,718
28,068
Total current assets
618,604
472,707
Property, plant and equipment, net
600,628
607,059
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35,621
—
Customer financing receivable, non-current
45,268
50,747
Restricted cash, non-current
117,293
143,761
Deferred cost of revenue, non-current
2,462
6,665
Other long-term assets
34,511
41,652
Total assets
$
1,454,387
$
1,322,591
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
58,334
$
55,579
Accrued warranty
10,263
10,333
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
112,004
70,284
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
114,286
89,192
Operating lease liabilities
7,899
—
Financing obligations
12,745
10,993
Current portion of recourse debt
—
304,627
Current portion of non-recourse debt
120,846
8,273
Current portion of recourse debt from related parties
—
20,801
Current portion of non-recourse debt from related parties
—
3,882
Total current liabilities
436,377
573,964
Derivative liabilities
4,989
17,551
Deferred revenue and customer deposits, net of current portion
87,463
125,529
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
41,849
—
Financing obligations, non-current
459,981
446,165
Long-term portion of recourse debt
168,008
75,962
Long-term portion of non-recourse debt
102,045
192,180
Long-term portion of non-recourse debt from related parties
—
31,087
Other long-term liabilities
12,279
28,013
Total liabilities
1,312,991
1,490,451
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
377
443
Stockholders’ deficit:
Common stock
17
12
Additional paid-in capital
3,182,753
2,686,759
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9
)
19
Accumulated deficit
(3,103,937
)
(2,946,384
)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
78,824
(259,594
)
Noncontrolling interest
62,195
91,291
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, stockholders’ deficit and noncontrolling interest
$
1,454,387
$
1,322,591
Revenue:
Product
$
171,801
$
158,427
$
518,633
$
557,336
Installation
28,827
14,429
101,887
60,826
Service
32,137
25,628
109,633
95,786
Electricity
16,622
15,059
64,094
71,229
Total revenue
249,387
213,543
794,247
785,177
Cost of revenue:
Product
105,071
141,782
332,724
435,479
Installation
29,604
16,901
116,542
76,487
Service
39,493
17,127
132,329
100,238
Electricity
11,593
12,785
46,859
75,386
Total cost of revenue
185,761
188,595
628,454
687,590
Gross profit
63,626
24,948
165,793
97,587
Operating expenses:
Research and development
21,690
22,148
83,577
104,168
Sales and marketing
18,840
17,357
55,916
73,573
General and administrative
27,614
33,315
107,085
152,650
Total operating expenses
68,144
72,820
246,578
330,391
Loss from operations
(4,518
)
(47,872
)
(80,785
)
(232,804
)
Interest income
70
862
1,475
5,661
Interest expense
(21,246
)
(21,635
)
(76,276
)
(87,480
)
Interest expense to related parties
(1,933
)
(2,513
)
(6,756
)
Other income (expense), net
(4,176
)
138
(8,318
)
706
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(12,878
)
Gain (loss) on revaluation of embedded derivatives
(1,737
)
(540
)
464
(2,160
)
Loss before income taxes
(31,607
)
(70,980
)
(178,831
)
(322,833
)
Income tax provision
(16
)
31
256
633
Net loss
(31,591
)
(71,011
)
(179,087
)
(323,466
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(4,453
)
(5,178
)
(21,534
)
(19,052
)
Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders
(27,138
)
(65,833
)
(157,553
)
(304,414
)
Less: deemed dividend to noncontrolling interest
—
(2,454
)
—
(2,454
)
Net loss available to Class A and Class B common stockholders
$
(27,138
)
$
(68,287
)
$
(157,553
)
$
(306,868
)
Net loss per share available to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.58
)
$
(1.14
)
$
(2.67
)
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
165,975
118,588
138,722
115,118
Net loss
$
(179,087
)
$
(323,466
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
52,279
78,584
Non cash lease expense
5,328
—
Write-off of property, plant and equipment, net
38
3,117
Impairment of equity method investment
4,236
11,302
Write-off of PPA II and PPA IIIb decommissioned assets
—
70,543
Debt make-whole expense
—
5,934
Revaluation of derivative contracts
(497
)
2,779
Stock-based compensation
73,893
196,291
Loss on long-term REC purchase contract
72
53
Loss on extinguishment of debt
11,785
—
Amortization of debt issuance and premium cost, net
6,455
22,130
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(61,685
)
51,952
Inventories
(33,004
)
18,425
Deferred cost of revenue
19,910
(21,992
)
Customer financing receivable and other
5,159
5,520
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,124
)
8,643
Operating lease right-of-use assets
(2,752
)
—
Other long-term assets
2,904
3,618
Accounts payable
(620
)
(11,310
)
Accrued warranty
(241
)
(6,603
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
17,753
6,728
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
(12,972
)
37,146
Other long-term liabilities
(4,523
)
4,376
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(98,693
)
163,770
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(37,913
)
(51,053
)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
—
104,500
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(37,913
)
53,447
Proceeds from issuance of debt
300,000
—
Proceeds from issuance of debt to related parties
30,000
—
Repayment of debt
(176,522
)
(119,277
)
Repayment of debt to related parties
(2,105
)
(2,200
)
Debt make-whole payment
—
(5,934
)
Debt issuance costs
(13,247
)
—
Proceeds from financing obligations
26,279
72,334
Repayment of financing obligations
(10,859
)
(8,954
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest
6,513
—
Payments to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests
—
(56,459
)
Distributions to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(7,622
)
(12,537
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
23,491
12,713
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
175,928
(120,314
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
39,322
96,903
Beginning of period
377,388
280,485
End of period
$
416,710
$
377,388
63,626
55,987
24,948
165,793
97,587
3,664
3,568
8,594
17,475
45,429
Gross Profit excluding SBC
67,290
59,555
33,542
183,268
143,016
144,318
188,595
628,454
687,590
Stock-Based Compensation – Cost of Revenue
3,664
3,568
8,594
17,475
45,429
140,750
180,001
610,979
642,161
56,359
72,820
246,578
330,391
Stock-Based Compensation – Operating Expenses
12,844
12,167
27,464
56,418
150,862
44,192
45,356
190,160
179,529
16,508
15,735
36,058
73,893
196,291
–
–
2,454
–
2,454
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
–
(1,220)
–
12,878
–
Loss for non-controlling interests1
(4,453)
(5,922)
(5,178)
(21,534)
(19,052)
Loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities2
1,737
(1,505)
540
(464)
2,160
Loss (gain) on the Fair Value Adjustments for certain PPA derivatives3
140
(726)
(634)
110
844
Stock-based compensation
16,508
15,735
36,058
73,893
196,291
165,975
138,964
118,588
138,722
115,118
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common, Basic and Diluted (thousands)4
165,975
138,964
119,532
138,722
116,061
1.
Represents the profits and losses allocated to the non-controlling interests under the hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) method
2.
Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the embedded derivatives associated with the convertible notes and other derivatives
3.
Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the derivative forward contract for one PPA entity (our first PPA company), a wholly owned subsidiary
4.
Includes adjustments to reflect assumed conversion of certain convertible promissory notes
–
–
2,454
–
2,454
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
–
(1,220)
–
12,878
–
Loss for non-controlling interests1
(4,453)
(5,922)
(5,178)
(21,534)
(19,052)
Loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities2
1,737
(1,505)
540
(464)
2,160
Loss (gain) on the Fair Value Adjustments for certain PPA derivatives3
140
(726)
(634)
110
844
Stock-based compensation
16,508
15,735
36,058
73,893
196,291
Depreciation & Amortization
13,391
13,036
13,636
52,279
78,584
Provision (benefit) for Income Tax
(16)
7
31
256
633
Interest Expense (Income), Other Expense (Income), net
25,352
20,222
22,568
85,632
87,869
Represents the profits and losses allocated to the non-controlling interests under the hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) method
2.
Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the embedded derivatives associated with the convertible notes and other derivatives
3.
Represents the adjustments to the fair value of the derivative forward contract for one PPA entity (our first PPA company)
