23:21 | 05.11.2020
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced it will host an investor conference call and question and answer session on November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST. Venkat Venkataraman, EVP, engineering and chief technology officer, and Sharelynn Moore, EVP and chief marketing officer, will join Scott Reynolds, global head of structured finance, for an in-depth discussion about the company’s approach to hydrogen and to provide an update on Bloom’s entry into the commercial hydrogen market and its hydrogen-powered fuel cells.
A telephonic replay will be available until November 25, 2020 by dialing US toll-free 1-800-585-8367, or by international toll 1-416-621-4642, and entering passcode 4376034.
A simultaneous live webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section on Bloom Energy’s website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on Bloom Energy’s website for one year.
