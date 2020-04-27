22:00 | 27.04.2020



Bloom Energy to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 11, 2020



Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results on May 11, 2020.

The Company will post its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/ shortly after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, May 11, 2020 and will issue a press release outlining the Company’s key financial results when the posting has been made.

A conference call to discuss first quarter results will follow at 2:00 p.m. (PT), 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, May 11, 2020. To listen to the conference call, dial +1 (833) 520-0063 and enter the passcode: 9681766. International callers should dial +1 (236) 714-2197 and enter the same passcode: 9681766.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Bloom Energy investor website for one year at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, May 18, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 9681766.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005790/en/