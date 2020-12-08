13:43 | 08.12.2020

Blue Racer Midstream, LLC Announces $550 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Blue Racer Midstream, LLC (“Blue Racer”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Racer Finance Corp., announced today that, subject to market conditions, they intend to offer for sale $550 million in aggregate principal amount of their senior notes due 2025 (the “senior notes”) in a private offering (the “Notes Offering”) in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. Blue Racer intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the senior notes, along with borrowings under its revolving credit facility and, if necessary, cash on hand, to fund its obligations under the separately announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), including fees and expenses in connection therewith, or redeem any of the 2022 Notes that remain outstanding thereafter. The Notes Offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the consummation of the Notes Offering and borrowings under Blue Racer’s revolving credit facility. The senior notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, the senior notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes, except as required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Blue Racer expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Blue Racer based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Blue Racer undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release.

