19:32 | 10.07.2020
Blue Racer Midstream, LLC Withdraws Proposed Offering of Senior Notes and Terminates Concurrent Tender Offer
Blue Racer Midstream, LLC (“Blue Racer”) today announced that, due to the current unfavorable conditions in the debt capital markets, it has decided to withdraw its proposed offering of senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes Offering”). As a result of its decision not to proceed with its Notes Offering, Blue Racer has also determined to terminate its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”). Blue Racer’s obligation to consummate the Tender Offer was conditioned upon the completion of the proposed Notes Offering. Accordingly, as this financing condition will not be satisfied, Blue Racer formally terminates the Tender Offer. Any 2022 Notes that have been tendered will be promptly returned to holders.
Questions may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, 212-430-3774 (banks/brokers) or 866-470-3700 (toll-free).
This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, except as required by law.
