BlueCross Healthy Place Program Accepting Proposals Aug. 1-31, 2020

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, the BlueCross Foundation will build 10 BlueCross Healthy Places across the state, investing $750,000 in each project. Governmental agencies and non-profit organizations can submit proposals for BlueCross Healthy Place funding on the foundation’s online portal Saturday, Aug. 1 through Monday Aug. 31, 2020. Each space will be constructed based on one of six pre-designed templates, and applying organizations can choose their design based on their area’s needs and desired focus. All templates are fully accessible for individuals with mobility issues and include features for visitors of all ages. Additional information on template designs and features is available on the BlueCross website. To qualify for funding, applicants must: Be the legal titleholder of the property with full approval to execute the project Seek community input on project priorities before proposal submission Provide metes and bounds documentation and most recent land survey upon submission To view full application criteria and guidelines, or to apply, visit BlueCrossHealthyPlaces.com. “Public spaces have the power to bring people together and improve the overall wellbeing of Tennesseans,” said Chelsea Johnson, BlueCross director of community relations. “We know that it will soon be more important than ever for our neighbors to have places to connect, and we look forward to working with local communities on these projects.” A BlueCross Healthy Place project is currently underway at Highland Park in Chattanooga. The foundation recently announced the addition of the BlueCross Healthy Place at the Northwest Family YMCA in Nashville, and another project will be announced in the near future. Four BlueCross Healthy Place projects are complete: the BlueCross Healthy Place at David Carnes Park in Memphis, the BlueCross Healthy Place at Huntland City Park in Huntland, the BlueCross Healthy Place at the Kingsport Miracle League Complex and the BlueCross Healthy Place at Henry Horton State Park. The grand opening of the Henry Horton State Park project is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary of bringing peace of mind to its members and local communities. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company’s news center at bcbstnews.com.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc. was established in December 2003 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation organized to promote the philanthropic mission of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. The foundation provides funding for the BlueCross Healthy Place program, which creates active, healthy spaces across Tennessee.

