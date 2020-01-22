|
23:15 | 22.01.2020
Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP – Common Units) (NASDAQ: BKEPP – Preferred Units) (“BKEP” or the “Partnership”), announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on the Partnership’s common units of $0.04 per common unit, as well as a cash distribution of $0.17875 per unit on the Partnership’s preferred units for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The fourth quarter 2019 distributions for both the preferred and common units remain unchanged from those paid for the third quarter of 2019. The distributions are payable on February 14, 2020, on all outstanding common and preferred units to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2020.
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) (4) and (d). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of BKEP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, BKEP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not BKEP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;
6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;
646 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma and Texas; and
60 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed primarily in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
BKEP provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. BKEP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.bkep.com.
