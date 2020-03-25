|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:15 | 25.03.2020
Blueknight Provides 2020 Guidance and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to a net loss of $50.7 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by 2018 impairment charges related to the Oklahoma pipeline system and the Cimarron Express pipeline project and stronger 2019 performance across the three crude oil business segments. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was $16.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2018. The 15% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to stronger performance across the three crude oil business segments.
“I am proud to say the business performed well throughout the year and we accomplished many of our objectives in 2019. Our solid performance and capital discipline improved our financial profile considerably, resulting in decreasing leverage a full turn to 4.05 times, positive free cash flow after distributions and capital investments and solid distribution coverage of approximately 1.20 times for the full year,” said Mark Hurley, Chief Executive Officer.
“We are uniquely positioned for 2020 and beyond with our enhanced financial position, the recent increase in crude oil storage demand in Cushing and the fact that over 90% of our revenues in terminalling services, which represent 95% of our total operating margin, are supported by take-or-pay contractual agreements. In addition, the other key differentiating factor for us relative to traditional oil and gas midstream entities is that approximately 80% of our total operating margin is derived from our asphalt terminalling services segment which is linked to infrastructure and highway construction activity and not dependent on regional upstream activities. We believe this current market environment is an opportunity for Blueknight to showcase the stability and strength of its business and portfolio to existing and potential new investors.
“Looking forward, we are focusing efforts and our new long-term strategy on our core strengths and leading terminalling platform while reviewing strategic options for our crude oil pipeline and trucking businesses, including a potential joint venture or sale. The objective of any strategic actions taken would be to further reduce our leverage, maintain or improve distribution coverage and strengthen our focus on our core terminalling capability,” added Hurley.
The Partnership ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with total debt of $256.6 million, which resulted in a leverage ratio of 4.05 times, and $0.6 million of cash. Total availability under the credit facility was approximately $143.4 million, and availability subject to covenant restrictions was $60.0 million at year end 2019. On January 3, 2020, the Ergon put was settled in cash for approximately $12.2 million. As of March 23, 2020, total debt was $274.6 million, and cash was $3.0 million.
The Partnership expects to generate stable Adjusted EBITDA in-line with 2019 and positive free cash flow, underpinned by predominately take-or-pay fixed fee contracts with a weighted average remaining contract term of approximately 5 years and over 50% of revenues related to investment-grade companies. Blueknight expects to use internally generated cash flow to fully fund 2020 distribution payments and total expected capital expenditures of $9.5 million to $10.5 million, including maintenance capital expenditures of $7.5 million to $8.0 million. At the midpoint of the range, total expected capital expenditures for the year are approximately 20% lower than 2019. The Partnership also expects to end 2020 with a leverage ratio of 4.0 to 4.25 times and distribution coverage of 1.2 times or greater.
Successful execution of strategic options for the Partnership’s crude oil pipeline and trucking businesses could result in improved financial positioning and more liquidity to pursue risk-adjusted investments. Blueknight also intends to leverage its existing asset footprint of over 53 sites to continue to develop advanced, customized logistics terminalling solutions for infrastructure and transportation end markets and focus on growing its terminalling business in new, specialty niche markets.
Additional information regarding the Partnership’s results of operations will be provided in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, to be filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020.
Service revenue:
Third-party revenue
$
14,592
$
14,482
$
58,756
$
61,811
Related-party revenue
4,351
3,796
22,131
16,053
Lease revenue:
Third-party revenue
10,658
10,686
42,067
41,712
Related-party revenue
5,377
5,264
25,961
20,443
Product sales revenue:
Third-party revenue
88,546
57,278
235,438
231,051
Related-party revenue
–
–
482
–
Total revenue
123,524
91,506
384,835
371,070
Costs and expenses:
Operating expense
26,593
24,963
113,890
103,289
Cost of product sales
53,283
19,250
126,776
83,319
Cost of product sales from related party
34,616
34,276
102,469
134,162
General and administrative expense
2,966
3,600
15,995
14,095
Asset impairment expense
52,437
160
53,068
2,476
Total costs and expenses
169,895
82,249
412,198
337,341
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
(151
)
(1,312
)
149
453
Operating income (loss)
(46,522
)
7,945
(27,214
)
34,182
Other income (expenses):
Other income
–
–
–
268
Gain on sale of unconsolidated affiliate
–
–
2,225
–
Interest expense
(4,177
)
(3,581
)
(16,860
)
(15,975
)
Income(loss) before income taxes
(50,699
)
4,364
(41,849
)
18,475
Provision for income taxes
(17
)
24
198
63
Net income(loss)
$
(50,682
)
$
4,340
$
(42,047
)
$
18,412
Allocation of net income(loss) for calculation of earnings per unit:
General partner interest in net income(loss)
$
(810
)
$
69
$
(512
)
$
337
Preferred interest in net income
$
6,279
$
6,279
$
25,115
$
25,115
Net loss available to limited partners
$
(56,151
)
$
(2,008
)
$
(66,650
)
$
(7,040
)
Basic and diluted net loss per common unit
$
(1.36
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(1.61
)
$
(0.17
)
Weighted average common units outstanding – basic and diluted
40,398
40,816
40,348
40,755
The table below summarizes the Partnership’s financial results by segment operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Asphalt terminalling services
$
16,706
$
15,925
$
66,327
$
60,360
$
(781
)
(5
)%
$
(5,967
)
(9
)%
Crude oil terminalling services
2,048
2,604
8,778
11,765
556
27
%
2,987
34
%
Crude oil pipeline services
(2,467
)
541
(3,604
)
3,298
3,008
122
%
6,902
192
%
Crude oil trucking services
159
266
(442
)
410
107
67
%
852
193
%
Total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
16,446
$
19,336
$
71,059
$
75,833
$
2,890
18
%
$
4,774
7
%
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to net income for the periods shown (in thousands, except ratios):
Net income(loss)
$
(50,682
)
$
4,340
$
(42,047
)
$
18,412
Interest expense
4,177
3,581
16,860
15,975
Income taxes
(17
)
24
198
63
Depreciation and amortization
7,414
6,319
29,359
25,533
Non-cash equity-based compensation
465
304
2,284
1,183
Asset impairment expense
52,437
160
53,068
2,476
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
151
1,312
(149
)
(453
)
Other(1)
–
–
555
443
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,945
$
16,040
$
60,128
$
63,632
Cash paid for interest
(3,928
)
(3,333
)
(16,088
)
(15,150
)
Cash paid for income taxes
12
(7
)
(133
)
(227
)
Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursable expenditures
(3,378
)
(1,676
)
(8,749
)
(8,932
)
Other(1)
–
–
(555
)
(443
)
Distributable cash flow
$
6,651
$
11,024
$
34,603
$
38,880
Distributions declared(2)
9,747
8,082
41,898
32,330
Distribution coverage ratio
0.68
1.36
0.83
1.20
___________________________
(1) Other for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, includes fees related to an asset sale transaction. Other for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, relates to expenses incurred in relation to Ergon’s proposal to buy the outstanding partnership units.
(2) Inclusive of preferred and common unit declared cash distributions.
The following table presents a reconciliation of total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization to operating income for the periods shown (dollars in thousands):
Total operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
16,446
$
19,336
$
71,059
$
75,833
$
2,890
18
%
$
4,774
7
%
Depreciation and amortization
(7,414
)
(6,319
)
(29,359
)
(25,533
)
1,095
15
%
3,826
13
%
General and administrative expense
(2,966
)
(3,600
)
(15,995
)
(14,095
)
(634
)
(21
)%
1,900
12
%
Asset impairment expense
(52,437
)
(160
)
(53,068
)
(2,476
)
52,277
100
%
50,592
95
%
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
(151
)
(1,312
)
149
453
(1,161
)
(769
)%
304
204
%
Operating income(loss)
$
(46,522
)
$
7,945
$
(27,214
)
$
34,182
$
54,467
117
%
$
61,396
226
%
• 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;
• 6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;
• 611 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma and Texas; and
• 63 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.
Blueknight provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.bkep.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer