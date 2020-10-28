ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
3:14 | 29.10.2020
BNK Announces 2020 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol: BKX OTCQB ticker symbol: BNKPFNEWBURY PARK, California, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ – BNK Petroleum Inc. (the “Company” or “BNK”) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 28, 2020. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved. The Company’s shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at four and elected the following four nominees to the board of directors (the “Board”). Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the meeting with respect to the election of directors:
Director Nominee

Votes For % For Votes Withheld %Withheld

Wolf Regener 10,510,762 92.53 848,846 7.47

Eric Brown 10,516,262 92.58 843,346 7.42

Leslie O’Connor 10,616,262 93.46 743,346 6.54

David Neuhauser 10,519,262 92.60 840,346 7.40

The Company wishes to thank Ford Nicholson, General Wesley Clark and Victor Redekop, who did not stand for re-election, for their contributions to the Company and wishes each of them all the best in their future endeavours.The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company. Shareholders also approved the renewal of unallocated entitlements under the Company’s Stock Option Plan with 86.89% of the votes in favour.Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.About BNK Petroleum Inc.BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects. The Company’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQB under the stock symbol BNKPF. Contact: Wolf E. Regener, +1 (805) 484-3613, Email: investorrelations@bnkpetroleum.com [mailto:investorrelations@bnkpetroleum.com], Website: www.bnkpetroleum.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2965591-1&h=1479567864&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bnkpetroleum.com%2F&a=www.bnkpetroleum.com]BNK Petroleum Inc.

Web site: www.bnkpetroleum.com/


NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:46 Uhr | 28.10.2020
US-Experte Fauci: Vor Januar wird ...

23:12 Uhr | 28.10.2020
WDH: Amgen mit Umsatz- und ...

23:02 Uhr | 28.10.2020
SPORT/Sancho und Haaland ...

22:46 Uhr | 28.10.2020
Kategorie-zwei-Hurrikan 'Zeta' ...

22:38 Uhr | 28.10.2020
INDEX-MONITOR: Cropenergies zieht ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer