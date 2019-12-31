|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 22.02.2021
Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Boise Cascade Company (“Boise Cascade,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $26.0 million, or $0.66 per share, on sales of $1.5 billion. For the full year 2020, Boise Cascade reported net income of $175.0 million, or $4.44 per share, on sales of $5.5 billion. Fourth quarter and full year earnings per share were negatively impacted by $1.10 per share and $1.69 per share, respectively, related to the events further described below.
Fourth quarter 2020 results included the following non-cash items that negatively effected reported earnings (after-tax amounts assume a 25% tax rate):
$6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax, related to the elimination of our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Plan Termination).
$38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects upon Plan Termination.
Full year 2020 results include the above items, as well as the following:
$15.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of pre-tax accelerated depreciation and other curtailment related costs, or $0.32 per share after-tax, due to the permanent curtailment of I-joist production at our Roxboro, North Carolina, facility.
$14.0 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt, or $0.27 per share after-tax, as the Company refinanced its senior notes at a lower interest rate with an extended maturity.
For further information, see “Balance Sheet and Liquidity” and “Wood Products” below.
“In the face of many challenges presented by extraordinary market conditions and the pandemic, I am proud that we delivered the best safety performance in our Company’s history in 2020. Our associates showed great resilience, and we fully leveraged our proven values to provide direction and clarity to our team during these unprecedented times,” commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “We reinvested in our businesses through door shop expansions in Texas, facility expansions in a few key distribution markets, and the log utilization center project at our Florien mill. We also provided dividends to our shareholders and supported our team and communities in response to natural disasters in Louisiana and Oregon. I am optimistic and confident about 2021 and the future of Boise Cascade.”
(in thousands, except per-share data and percentages)
Sales
$
1,472,231
$
1,101,713
34
%
$
5,474,838
$
4,643,404
18
%
Net income
26,001
14,647
78
%
174,979
80,925
116
%
Net income per common share – diluted
0.66
0.37
78
%
4.44
2.06
116
%
Adjusted EBITDA 1
113,139
45,243
150
%
423,098
214,575
97
%
Wood Products sales
$
358,661
$
296,286
21
%
$
1,323,901
$
1,275,167
4
%
Wood Products income
40,848
8,062
407
%
127,720
54,197
136
%
Wood Products EBITDA 1
54,517
22,651
141
%
198,861
111,868
78
%
Building Materials Distribution sales
1,330,078
986,969
35
%
4,952,018
4,137,719
20
%
Building Materials Distribution income
67,081
26,254
156
%
247,494
116,236
113
%
Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1
72,927
31,585
131
%
269,954
137,005
97
%
As both a manufacturer and a distributor, our 2020 financial results were favorably impacted by higher commodity wood products pricing compared to pricing in 2019. During 2020, our business experienced rapidly evolving market conditions and economic uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19, and various restrictions that limited residential construction activity. In response to COVID-19 uncertainties, early in the second quarter, our Wood Products segment and many other producers in our industry reduced production levels. In addition, many companies involved in the manufacture and distribution of building materials dramatically reduced inventory levels in late first quarter and early second quarter in response to falling commodity wood products prices and future demand uncertainty. As restrictions were loosened or rescinded, construction activity resumed mid-second quarter and continued at a robust pace throughout the remainder of 2020. Across commodity product lines, product demand in the third quarter exceeded supply, and producers struggled to restore capacity because of COVID-19 related disruptions and natural disasters, causing significant increases in commodity products prices. In the fourth quarter, composite lumber and panel prices fell sharply during October and November 2020 before a strong pricing rebound in December 2020. Our BMD warehouse sales were strong throughout the third and fourth quarters as our retail lumberyard customers relied on our broad base of inventory and high service levels to minimize their working capital investment given COVID-19 related uncertainties and historically high commodity product prices. In addition, we have had strong demand from our home center customers in response to elevated repair and remodel and “do-it-yourself” activity as people are spending more time at home during the pandemic.
In the fourth quarter 2020, total U.S. housing starts increased 12% compared to the same period in 2019. Single-family housing starts, the primary driver of our sales volumes, also increased 30%. For the full year 2020, total and single-family housing starts increased 7% and 12%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, sales, including sales to BMD, increased $48.7 million, or 4%, to $1,323.9 million from $1,275.2 million in 2019. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher plywood prices, as well as higher sales volumes for I-joists. These increases were offset partially by lower sales volumes of plywood and LVL, and lower net sales prices for EWP. The lower volume for plywood sales reflects our continued work to optimize veneer into EWP production, as well as periodic short-term disruptions related to COVID-19. Wood Products’ segment income increased $73.5 million to $127.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $54.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood sales prices, as well as higher I-joist sales volumes and lower manufacturing costs. These improvements were offset partially by accelerated depreciation of $15.0 million and other closure-related costs of $1.7 million at our Roxboro, North Carolina facility, as well as lower EWP prices and higher wood fiber costs. In addition, selling and distribution expenses increased $1.9 million.
Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:
LVL
(3)%
(2)%
I-joists
(4)%
(2)%
Plywood
62%
30%
LVL
(2)%
(3)%
I-joists
27%
6%
Plywood
(3)%
(6)%
For the year ended December 31, 2020, sales increased $814.3 million, or 20%, to $4,952.0 million from $4,137.7 million in 2019. The increase in sales was driven by a sales price and sales volume increases of 13% and 7%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 34%, general line product sales increased 11%, and sales of EWP increased 6%. BMD segment income increased $131.3 million to $247.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $116.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $173.0 million, resulting primarily from improved gross margins on commodity products, as well as higher sales of general line products compared with 2019. The margin improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses of $35.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively.
On July 27, 2020, we issued $400 million of 4.875% senior notes due July 1, 2030 (2030 Notes). With proceeds from the 2030 Notes issuance, we retired $350 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2024 (2024 Notes) and paid-off our American AgCredit term loan of $45.0 million. In connection with these transactions, we recognized a pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $14.0 million during 2020.
In December 2020, we eliminated our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Pension Plan). The process of eliminating the Pension Plan included lump-sum payments made to eligible plan participants at their election and the purchase of a buy-out group annuity contract (Buy-Out) from The Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential), which was funded with plan assets. When the Buy-Out became effective on December 31, 2020, we irrevocably transferred to Prudential the future benefit obligations and annuity administration for all remaining plan participants (or their beneficiaries) in the Pension Plan. These transactions fully eliminated the liabilities of our Pension Plan, resulting in a non-cash settlement charge of $6.2 million in fourth quarter 2020.
Prior to the Plan Termination, “Accumulated other comprehensive loss” on our Consolidated Balance Sheet included the stranded tax effects of our conversion from a limited liability company to a corporation in 2013 and the adoption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) in 2017. Upon Plan Termination, these stranded tax effects of $38.8 million were required to be released into income tax expense under GAAP. For additional information on the Plan Termination, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We expect capital expenditures in 2021 to total approximately $80 million to $90 million. This level of capital expenditures could increase or decrease as a result of a number of factors, including acquisitions, efforts to accelerate organic growth, exercise of lease purchase options, our financial results, future economic conditions, and timing of equipment purchases.
Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, contractual restrictions, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.
While there continues to be a heightened level of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, low mortgage rates, continuation of work-from-home practices by many in the economy, and demographics in the U.S. have created a favorable demand environment for new residential construction, which we expect to continue in 2021. Furthermore, with homeowners spending more time at home, repair and remodel spending may remain elevated as homeowners invest in existing homes. As of February 2021, the Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus forecast for 2021 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S. was 1.51 million units, compared with actual housing starts of 1.38 million in 2020 and 1.29 million in 2019, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Although we believe that current U.S. demographics support the higher level of forecasted housing starts, and many national home builders are reporting strong near-term backlogs, the impacts of COVID-19 on residential construction and residential repair-and-remodeling activity are uncertain.
Strong demand when coupled with capacity constraints in late fourth quarter 2020 and early first quarter 2021 created supply/demand imbalances in the marketplace and historically high pricing levels for commodity lumber and panel products. As a wholesale distributor of a broad mix of commodity products and a manufacturer of certain commodity products, our sales and profitability are influenced by changes in commodity product prices.
To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use participant passcode 9687894 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.
A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern through Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 9687894. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade’s website.
We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) or segment income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.
1,472,231
$
1,101,713
$
1,589,313
$
5,474,838
$
4,643,404
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
1,233,182
939,375
1,261,697
4,536,051
3,965,776
Depreciation and amortization
19,909
20,501
20,029
95,169
80,141
Selling and distribution expenses
102,366
98,280
122,884
428,279
390,739
General and administrative expenses
17,737
19,008
26,060
78,636
71,072
Loss on curtailment of facility
—
—
—
1,707
—
Other (income) expense, net
(103
)
(226
)
71
(33
)
(783
)
1,373,091
1,076,938
1,430,741
5,139,809
4,506,945
24,775
158,572
335,029
136,459
Foreign currency exchange gain
556
239
265
357
449
Pension expense (excluding service costs)
(6,466
)
(272
)
(302
)
(7,457
)
(2,474
)
Interest expense
(6,167
)
(6,596
)
(7,002
)
(26,223
)
(26,051
)
Interest income
41
1,066
113
999
2,811
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
255
140
147
(2,426
)
(2,963
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(13,968
)
(13,968
)
—
(11,781
)
(5,423
)
(20,747
)
(48,718
)
(28,228
)
19,352
137,825
286,311
108,231
Income tax provision
(61,358
)
(4,705
)
(34,633
)
(111,332
)
(27,306
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
39,317
39,093
39,315
39,277
39,039
Diluted
39,587
39,418
39,526
39,431
39,242
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.66
$
0.37
$
2.62
$
4.45
$
2.07
Diluted
$
0.66
$
0.37
$
2.61
$
4.44
$
2.06
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.10
$
1.10
$
1.70
$
2.00
$
1.37
See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.
358,661
$
296,286
$
363,674
$
1,323,901
$
1,275,167
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
292,425
261,611
268,930
1,075,015
1,117,540
Depreciation and amortization
13,669
14,589
13,938
71,141
57,671
Selling and distribution expenses
8,147
8,201
9,684
33,367
31,485
General and administrative expenses
3,508
3,962
5,084
15,055
14,442
Loss on curtailment of facility
—
—
—
1,707
—
Other (income) expense, net
64
(139
)
3
(104
)
(168
)
317,813
288,224
297,639
1,196,181
1,220,970
(percentage of sales)
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
81.5
%
88.3
%
73.9
%
81.2
%
87.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
3.8
%
4.9
%
3.8
%
5.4
%
4.5
%
Selling and distribution expenses
2.3
%
2.8
%
2.7
%
2.5
%
2.5
%
General and administrative expenses
1.0
%
1.3
%
1.4
%
1.1
%
1.1
%
Loss on curtailment of facility
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
Other (income) expense, net
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
88.6
%
97.3
%
81.8
%
90.4
%
95.7
%
1,330,078
$
986,969
$
1,437,683
$
4,952,018
$
4,137,719
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
1,156,836
859,102
1,201,722
4,258,784
3,617,477
Depreciation and amortization
5,846
5,331
5,686
22,460
20,769
Selling and distribution expenses
94,162
90,027
113,146
394,689
359,039
General and administrative expenses
6,322
6,365
9,282
28,945
24,785
Other (income) expense, net
(169
)
(110
)
(54
)
(354
)
(587
)
1,262,997
960,715
1,329,782
4,704,524
4,021,483
(percentage of sales)
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
87.0
%
87.0
%
83.6
%
86.0
%
87.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
0.4
%
0.5
%
0.4
%
0.5
%
0.5
%
Selling and distribution expenses
7.1
%
9.1
%
7.9
%
8.0
%
8.7
%
General and administrative expenses
0.5
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
0.6
%
Other (income) expense, net
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
95.0
%
97.3
%
92.5
%
95.0
%
97.2
%
Wood Products
$
358,661
$
296,286
$
363,674
$
1,323,901
$
1,275,167
Building Materials Distribution
1,330,078
986,969
1,437,683
4,952,018
4,137,719
Intersegment eliminations
(216,508
)
(181,542
)
(212,044
)
(801,081
)
(769,482
)
Total net sales
Wood Products
$
40,848
$
8,062
$
66,035
$
127,720
$
54,197
Building Materials Distribution
67,081
26,254
107,901
247,494
116,236
Total segment income
107,929
34,316
173,936
375,214
170,433
Unallocated corporate costs
(8,789
)
(9,541
)
(15,364
)
(40,185
)
(33,974
)
Income from operations
Wood Products
$
54,517
$
22,651
$
79,973
$
198,861
$
111,868
Building Materials Distribution
72,927
31,585
113,587
269,954
137,005
See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
405,382
$
285,237
Receivables
Trade, less allowances of $1,111 and $591
375,865
215,894
Related parties
201
568
Other
15,067
15,184
Inventories
503,480
497,596
Prepaid expenses and other
8,860
8,285
1,022,764
Property and equipment, net
461,456
476,949
Operating lease right-of-use assets
62,447
64,228
Finance lease right-of-use assets
29,523
21,798
Timber deposits
11,761
12,287
Goodwill
60,382
60,382
Intangible assets, net
16,574
17,797
Deferred income taxes
7,460
7,952
Other assets
7,260
9,194
Accounts payable
Trade
$
307,653
$
222,930
Related parties
1,199
1,624
Accrued liabilities
Compensation and benefits
118,400
83,943
Income taxes payable
8,101
—
Interest payable
8,477
6,723
Other
80,172
69,772
384,992
Long-term debt
443,792
440,544
Compensation and benefits
25,951
45,586
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
56,001
58,029
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
31,607
23,419
Deferred income taxes
18,263
26,694
Other long-term liabilities
15,303
12,757
147,125
166,485
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,568 and 44,353 shares issued, respectively
446
444
Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost
(138,909
)
(138,909
)
Additional paid-in capital
538,006
533,345
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,078
)
(50,248
)
Retained earnings
452,334
356,698
701,330
Net income
$
174,979
$
80,925
Items in net income not using (providing) cash
Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other
97,131
82,377
Stock-based compensation
7,820
7,973
Pension expense
8,125
3,121
Deferred income taxes
27,497
9,025
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
2,426
2,963
Loss on curtailment of facility (excluding severance)
1,476
—
Other
169
(353
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
13,968
—
Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions
Receivables
(159,906
)
2,160
Inventories
(6,249
)
40,176
Prepaid expenses and other
(1,133
)
(132
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
131,541
5,212
Pension contributions
(12,759
)
(5,238
)
Income taxes payable
9,022
19,387
Other
409
(1,949
)
Net cash provided by operations
294,516
245,647
Expenditures for property and equipment
(79,429
)
(82,720
)
Acquisitions of businesses and facilities
—
(15,676
)
Proceeds from sales of facilities
—
2,493
Proceeds from sales of assets and other
713
1,838
Net cash used for investment
(78,716
)
(94,065
)
Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility
400,000
5,500
Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility
(405,774
)
(5,500
)
Payments of deferring financing costs
(6,222
)
—
Dividends paid on common stock
(79,195
)
(53,954
)
Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards
(3,309
)
(3,574
)
Other
(1,155
)
(488
)
Net cash used for financing
(95,655
)
(58,016
)
93,566
191,671
(a)
EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
Net income
26,001
$
14,647
$
103,192
$
174,979
$
80,925
Interest expense
6,596
7,002
26,223
26,051
Interest income
)
(1,066
)
(113
)
(999
)
(2,811
)
Income tax provision
4,705
34,633
111,332
27,306
Depreciation and amortization
20,501
20,029
95,169
80,141
EBITDA
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
)
(140
)
(147
)
2,426
2,963
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
13,968
13,968
—
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
Segment income
40,848
$
8,062
$
66,035
$
127,720
$
54,197
Depreciation and amortization
14,589
13,938
71,141
57,671
EBITDA
Segment income
67,081
$
26,254
$
107,901
$
247,494
$
116,236
Depreciation and amortization
5,331
5,686
22,460
20,769
EBITDA
Unallocated corporate costs
(8,789
)
$
(9,541
)
$
(15,364
)
$
(40,185
)
$
(33,974
)
Foreign currency exchange gain
239
265
357
449
Pension expense (excluding service costs)
)
(272
)
(302
)
(7,457
)
(2,474
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
140
147
(2,426
)
(2,963
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(13,968
)
(13,968
)
—
Depreciation and amortization
581
405
1,568
1,701
EBITDA
)
(8,853
)
(28,817
)
(62,111
)
(37,261
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
)
(140
)
(147
)
2,426
2,963
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
13,968
13,968
—
Corporate adjusted EBITDA
